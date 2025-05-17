Pride and Prejudice TV show: everything we know so far about the upcoming Netflix adaptation

Pride and Prejudice TV show: key information - Six-part series coming to Netflix

- Written by author Dolly Alderton

- Will be a "period-faithful" adaptation

- Production will commence in the UK later this year

- No official release date yet

- Three cast members announced, including Olivia Colman

A Pride and Prejudice TV show is on its way to Netflix and production is scheduled to begin in the UK later this year. Another adaptation of the iconic novel by Jane Austen is a more-than-pleasing revelation. For me, Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy was (and probably still is) my Roman Empire. And now it's time for someone new to step into the role and win over the hearts of many.

Directed by Heartstopper's Euros Lyn and written by Dolly Alderton, no doubt the romantic drama will be making a bid to become one of the best Netflix shows. But there's a lot to live up to. Fortunately, as one of the best streaming services it feels in safe hands. As we await the show's arrival, here's everything we know about the Pride and Prejudice TV show from release date, to cast, to plot and more.

A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk) A photo posted by on

The Pride and Prejudice TV show does not have a release date yet. In fact, we imagine it won't have one for a while, given that the show was only announced on April 10.

But, it has been at least been revealed that the Pride and Prejudice TV show will start production in the UK this year (as per Tudum).

In an Instagram post, featured above, influencer Jack Ben Edwards can be seen reading a copy of the book by Jane Austen whilst on the phone reciting information about the new TV show adaptation for Netflix, which we'll jump into more below.

Pride and Prejudice TV show: has a trailer been released?

Considering the cast and crew are yet to start filming the Pride and Prejudice TV show, we don't have an official trailer to share just yet.

Pride and Prejudice TV show: confirmed cast

A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk) A photo posted by on

While news is fairly thin on the ground for when we can expect the Pride and Prejudice TV show, what we do have is three very important casting announcements:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet

Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy

Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet

Of course, the roles of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy are the most important casting choices of this entire adaptation.

And speaking to Tudum about taking on the iconic titular role, Emma Corrin said: "Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly's phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can't wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again."

Pride and Prejudice TV show: story synopsis and rumors

A tale of romance that's stood the test of time (Image credit: Netflix)

Full spoilers for Pride and Prejudice to follow.

Pride and Prejudice was first published in 1813 and is one of the most iconic novels from author, Jane Austen. Unsurprisingly, it's had its fair share of adaptations across film, TV and theatre in the last 200 years with actors like Keira Knightley and Jennifer Ehle playing the Elizabeth Bennet's to Matthew Macfadyen and Colin Firth's Mr. Darcy.

And it's also one of the most iconic love stories in the history of fiction. So, if you don't know the plot already, then you're in for a real treat. We won't ruin it here though aside from saying that it follows the complicated and bewildering relationship between Elizabeth, the daughter of a country gentleman, and the rich and complex Mr. Darcy, a rich estate owner.

Fortunately, for fans of the timeless tale, this six-part limited series for Netflix will be a classic retelling rather than a modernisation.

Speaking to Tudum, Alderton expanded on the news that her adaptation will hew closely to the original text: "Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky I get to be a part of it."

Adding: "Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.

"The book is a gift to adapt – packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship and society, while aspiring to Austen's delightfully observational voice."

Describe as a "period-faithful" adaptation, if like Mary Bennet you find yourself saying: "I should infinitely enjoy a book" then Netflix are set to turn your head from the pages and up to the small screen.

Will there be more seasons of Pride and Prejudice?

The Pride and Prejudice TV show is a limited series (Image credit: BBC)

The Pride and Prejudice TV show has been described as a "limited series", which generally means that it will encapsulate the story into the six episodes it has been announced will be released on Netflix. As such, as can't imagine there will be more seasons of the show past this point.

For more Netflix-based coverage, read our guides on 3 Body Problem season 2, Stranger Things season 5, Arcane season 2, and One Piece season 2.