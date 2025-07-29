While it has no release date, Netflix’s upcoming Pride and Prejudice adaptation now has a fully confirmed cast. Olivia Colman and Rufus Sewell will lead the Bennet family, with Emma Corrin, Freya Mavor, Hopey Parish, Holley Avery and Rhea Norwood as the infamous Bennet women. Jack Lowden will be our Mr. Darcey, with Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley. The names don’t stop there, though, with Fiona Shaw playing Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Jamie Demetriou joining as Mr. Collins.

However, none of these characters are who I actually have an issue with. You might have noticed that there are a lot of Jane Austen adaptations that have graced our screens over the years. From the infamous Pride and Prejudice movies that helped give the tale the cultural capital it has today, to Netflix’s previous take on Austen’s Persuasion that got absolutely battered online, there’s been more than anyone could count. So, surely if you’re going to add yet another title to the pile, it has to be pitch perfect.

While the Bennet women totally hit the mark, it’s the casting of Mr. Wickham that has got my back up. Take one brick out of the pile and it all falls down, and much like a lost game of Jenga, Louis Partridge’s casting announcement is the one that spoils it all for Netflix.

Louis Partridge isn’t the right age fit for Mr. Wickham in Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice remake

Louis Partridge in The Lost Girls. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

If you’ve read the original book – and just about every bookish girl in their 20s and 30s will be watching Dolly Alderton’s take with a scathing eye – you’ll know Mr. Wickham is an abhorrent man. A manipulative militia officer who (in 2025 terms) is a total wasteman, Wickham is best known for predatory behaviour, lying and gambling. In short, this means he needs to be a little older and more strung-out than the rest of his cast.

Enter 22-year-old Patridge, who is at least seven years younger than the majority of his immediate co-stars. While his long locks and chiseled jaw are objectively ideal for a period drama, his baby face and sweet eyes don’t match the abusive personality he’s been assigned. Even though he’s an incredibly promising actor, I’m not entirely convinced he’ll be able to pull this one off.

Of course, none of this is Partridge’s fault. It’s more of a testament to just how lazy the supposed best streaming service in the world is being when it comes to their adaptations. Considering how Persuasion went down the last time Netflix attempted Austen, it can’t even guarantee a healthy amount of viewers to make production worthwhile. So, what does the streamer think it can add to the value of one of the most famous fictional IPs? My guess is it doesn’t think it needs to, it’s merely riding on the coattails of a well-known story very few people dislike.

Netflix and Partridge, prove me wrong. If we really do stand to benefit from another Pride and Prejudice adaptation, I’m prepared to eat my bonnet. But If I’m right, and I suspect I am, no casting announcement in the world could save me from riding off on my high horse.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors