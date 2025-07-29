Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be removed from Call of Duty HQ today

Both games will need to be reinstalled as standalone downloads

Legacy content related to Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 modes will be automatically removed from the main Call of Duty install on August 7

Activision has announced new changes to Call of Duty HQ that will see the removal of two games.

As detailed in a new Steam blog post, starting today at 9am PT / 5pm BST / 12pm ET, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be removed from the Call of Duty HQ game launcher and main install to become standalone downloads.

When the change goes into effect, players will be required to redownload each game separately to access them.

The publisher also said that legacy content related to Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 modes within the main Call of Duty install will be automatically removed on August 7, "to free up storage space", but operators and weapons for Warzone won't be impacted.

Activision didn't give a reason for the latest change, but it was likely made in anticipation of Black Ops 7, which is planned to be released later this year and be part of Call of Duty HQ.

Last year's Black Ops 6 will remain on the launcher, so the decision could be down to simply wanting to free up hard drive space for players.

Black Ops 7 was announced last month during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 and will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, the latest entry will return to a futuristic setting and be set in 2035, 10 years after the events of Black Ops 2.