Marvel Rivals Season 3 is removing Daily Missions, and rewards will be redistributed to other missions

Weekly Missions are also getting improved, and new seasonal quests will be added among other "mission types"

A new Twitch campaign will also begin on July 11 and feature a bunch of free rewards

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is changing the way most players earn daily and weekly rewards.

The Abyss Awakens update for the online shooter officially arrives on July 11, and with it, a whole slew of fresh content, including a new playable hero, Jean Grey, battle pass, skins, and more.

Like with every major patch, there will be a ton of balance adjustments across the board as well, and NetEase Games has confirmed that the game's mission system will also be affected.

As explained in the latest patch notes, Daily Missions are being removed, and their respective Chrono Token rewards will be "redistributed to other missions".

This means that the need to grind for Chrono Tokens every single day won't be a main feature of the game anymore.

Meanwhile, Weekly Missions are getting improved. Any unfinished Weekly Missions will now roll over and can be completed until the mid-season ends, again taking away the need to grind out rewards.

New seasonal quests will be added, will last the entire season, and can be completed repeatedly for rewards, and "more mission types" are also arriving, while excessive hero-specific missions have been removed.

At the end of every match, a screen will appear that will show an overview of completed and in-progress missions, making it easier to know which reward to aim for next.

📅Event time: 🕛Starts: July 11, 12:00 PM UTC / 5:00 AM PT / 8:00…

While Daily Mission rewards are no more, players will be able to earn a bunch of free goodies this upcoming season with the new Twitch drop campaign.

From July 11 through August 8, players can tune into a partnered Twitch streamer's broadcast, watch them play Marvel Rivals, and earn up to four rewards depending on how long they watch.

These rewards include a special spray, a Hawkeye nameplate, an emote, and an exclusive Hawkeye skin, the latter of which can only be obtained after watching four hours of any Marvel Rivals broadcast.