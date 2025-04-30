Marvel Rivals patch notes: the latest balance changes and updates

Marvel Rivals patch notes arrive every couple of weeks or so, bringing bug fixes, Hero balancing changes, and more general updates. Sometimes, as is the case with the most recent patch, events are added, and certain Heroes receive buffs or nerfs to better bring them in line with the ongoing meta. Season 2's latest patch notes are now live, and they focus on improving the performance of a handful of Strategists.

Here are the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes for April 30, 2025. These outline buffs to Strategists like Adam Warlock and Mantis, while Captain America receives a nerf to his survivability. Read on for more info.

Update (April 30, 2025): Detailed Patch Notes for Marvel Rivals build version 20250430, which adds a new event and some significant buffs to Strategists. There's also a much-welcome change to the ranked points scoring system. More below.

Marvel Rivals patch notes for April 30, 2025

The latest Marvel Rivals patch notes detail changes added to the game on April 30 at 9:00 UTC. The main updates are as follows:

All-New Event - Hellfire Gala: Moments

Winter Soldier - Thunderbolts* Bundle (store)

Black Panther - Damisa-Sarki Bundle (store)

Thor's "Lord of Asgard" costume has been refined to improve visibility and ensure the crosshair isn't obstructed.

Doctor Strange's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" costume now boasts enhanced visual details and voice effects to more accurately capture the essence of the costume theme.

You can now switch all costume-specific sound effects back to the default ones via Settings.

Using the latest S2.0 data, we've recalibrated the baseline data for calculating each hero's performance scores.

Locked accounts can now initiate the account deletion process even from a logged-out state.

Hero balancing changes (full info later in this page)

These are just the main updates that arrived in Marvel Rivals alongside the latest patch. For full detail on all bug fixes, visit the Marvel Rivals blog.

Marvel Rivals balancing changes

Below, you'll find a list of the latest balancing changes in Marvel Rivals, detailing the buffs and nerfs that've been applied to each character.

Captain America - Reduce base health from 650 to 600

Reduce base health from 650 to 600 Doctor Strange - Decrease the energy cost to unleash the Eye of Agamotto (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 3100

Decrease the energy cost to unleash the Eye of Agamotto (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 3100 Groot - Reduce the health of Ironwood Wall from 700 to 600

Reduce the health of Ironwood Wall from 700 to 600 Spider-Man - Decrease the damage range of Amazing Combo from a 5m radius to a 4m radius

Decrease the damage range of Amazing Combo from a 5m radius to a 4m radius Winter Soldier - Adjust the Tainted Voltage ability to have 2 charge levels, while keeping the cooldown time unchanged

Adjust the Tainted Voltage ability to have 2 charge levels, while keeping the cooldown time unchanged Adam Warlock - Add a new effect to Quantum Magic: When a critical hit lands on an enemy, reduce the cooldown time of Avatar Life Stream by 1s

Add a new effect to Quantum Magic: When a critical hit lands on an enemy, reduce the cooldown time of Avatar Life Stream by 1s Cloak & Dagger - As Cloak, increase the damage of the Darkforce Cloak from 75/s to 80/s; As Dagger, increase the damage of the Lightforce Dagger on hit from 15 to 18

As Cloak, increase the damage of the Darkforce Cloak from 75/s to 80/s; As Dagger, increase the damage of the Lightforce Dagger on hit from 15 to 18 Luna Snow - Adjust the Damage Falloff of Light & Dark Ice from 60% at 40m to 75%

Adjust the Damage Falloff of Light & Dark Ice from 60% at 40m to 75% Mantis - Increase the hit damage of Life Energy Blast from 50 to 55

Increase the hit damage of Life Energy Blast from 50 to 55 Stars Aligned (Captain America - Winter Soldier Team Up) - Upon leaping to a teammate, Stellar Impact will provide 50 Bonus Health to allies within range

As you can see, the latest Marvel Rivals Hero balances apply to Strategists, upping their damage, or making their abilities more useful. Winter Soldier and Doctor Strange also get a buff, While Captain America, Groot and Spider-Man receive a slight nerf.