Marvel Rivals patch notes: the latest balance changes and updates
Has your Hero been buffed?
Marvel Rivals patch notes arrive every couple of weeks or so, bringing bug fixes, Hero balancing changes, and more general updates. Sometimes, as is the case with the most recent patch, events are added, and certain Heroes receive buffs or nerfs to better bring them in line with the ongoing meta. Season 2's latest patch notes are now live, and they focus on improving the performance of a handful of Strategists.
These constant changes to Marvel Rivals help keep Competitive Mode fresh while providing a steady stream of reasons for players to check back in regularly. Since launch, Marvel Rivals has really proven itself as a worthy contender, landing on our list of the best free games and the best crossplay games.
Here are the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes for April 30, 2025. These outline buffs to Strategists like Adam Warlock and Mantis, while Captain America receives a nerf to his survivability. Read on for more info.
Update (April 30, 2025): Detailed Patch Notes for Marvel Rivals build version 20250430, which adds a new event and some significant buffs to Strategists. There's also a much-welcome change to the ranked points scoring system. More below.
Marvel Rivals patch notes for April 30, 2025
The latest Marvel Rivals patch notes detail changes added to the game on April 30 at 9:00 UTC. The main updates are as follows:
- All-New Event - Hellfire Gala: Moments
- Winter Soldier - Thunderbolts* Bundle (store)
- Black Panther - Damisa-Sarki Bundle (store)
- Thor's "Lord of Asgard" costume has been refined to improve visibility and ensure the crosshair isn't obstructed.
- Doctor Strange's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" costume now boasts enhanced visual details and voice effects to more accurately capture the essence of the costume theme.
- You can now switch all costume-specific sound effects back to the default ones via Settings.
- Using the latest S2.0 data, we've recalibrated the baseline data for calculating each hero's performance scores.
- Locked accounts can now initiate the account deletion process even from a logged-out state.
- Hero balancing changes (full info later in this page)
These are just the main updates that arrived in Marvel Rivals alongside the latest patch. For full detail on all bug fixes, visit the Marvel Rivals blog.
Marvel Rivals balancing changes
Below, you'll find a list of the latest balancing changes in Marvel Rivals, detailing the buffs and nerfs that've been applied to each character.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- Captain America - Reduce base health from 650 to 600
- Doctor Strange - Decrease the energy cost to unleash the Eye of Agamotto (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 3100
- Groot - Reduce the health of Ironwood Wall from 700 to 600
- Spider-Man - Decrease the damage range of Amazing Combo from a 5m radius to a 4m radius
- Winter Soldier - Adjust the Tainted Voltage ability to have 2 charge levels, while keeping the cooldown time unchanged
- Adam Warlock - Add a new effect to Quantum Magic: When a critical hit lands on an enemy, reduce the cooldown time of Avatar Life Stream by 1s
- Cloak & Dagger - As Cloak, increase the damage of the Darkforce Cloak from 75/s to 80/s; As Dagger, increase the damage of the Lightforce Dagger on hit from 15 to 18
- Luna Snow - Adjust the Damage Falloff of Light & Dark Ice from 60% at 40m to 75%
- Mantis - Increase the hit damage of Life Energy Blast from 50 to 55
- Stars Aligned (Captain America - Winter Soldier Team Up) - Upon leaping to a teammate, Stellar Impact will provide 50 Bonus Health to allies within range
As you can see, the latest Marvel Rivals Hero balances apply to Strategists, upping their damage, or making their abilities more useful. Winter Soldier and Doctor Strange also get a buff, While Captain America, Groot and Spider-Man receive a slight nerf.
You Might Also Like...
Jake is a freelance writer who currently works regularly with TRG. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.