Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 live: Blade release time, downtime, and our preview impressions leading up to launch

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 is now less than 24 hours away. Blade will be added alongside a massive update that refreshes ranked play and tweaks Hero balancing. Here's TechRadar Gaming's live coverage of the launch, including info on the build up to downtime.

Now that NetEase has revealed the full details for Marvel Rivals Season 3.5, we know that there's not long to wait before we get a whole host of new additions to the game. There's even a full roadmap for Season 3.5, detailing upcoming events, skins, and new maps and modes. It's regular updates like these that have kept Marvel Rivals ranked highly in our best PC games list since it launched.

I've now played hundreds of hours of Marvel Rivals and even got early access to the upcoming season. As such, I've played as Blade, testing out his unique abilities at the Practice Range. He's a powerful Duelist, and I could see him becoming a true contender in the coming days.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 3.5. I'll detail what's been announced as we move towards downtime. After that, you can follow my live impressions of the new season once Marvel Rivals is back online.

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 start time

(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 will arrive after downtime expected to last 2-3 hours. As such, I've estimated the season's start time below:

East Coast (US): 7AM ET (August 8)

7AM ET (August 8) West Coast (US): 4AM PT (August 8)

4AM PT (August 8) United Kingdom: 12AM BST (August 8)

12AM BST (August 8) Europe (Central): 1PM CEST (August 8)

1PM CEST (August 8) Japan (Tokyo): 8PM JST (August 8)

8PM JST (August 8) Australia (Sydney): 9PM AEST (August 8)

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 downtime

(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 downtime kicks off at the times below:

East Coast (US): 5AM ET (August 8)

5AM ET (August 8) West Coast (US): 2AM PT (August 8)

2AM PT (August 8) United Kingdom: 10AM BST (August 8)

10AM BST (August 8) Europe (Central): 11AM CEST (August 8)

11AM CEST (August 8) Japan (Tokyo): 6PM JST (August 8)

6PM JST (August 8) Australia (Sydney): 7PM AEST (August 8)

Downtime is estimated to be 2-3 hours according to NetEase, and the last two seasons have followed that guidance. Hopefully, things go according to plan, though I'll be updating this page live on the day with any news of potential delays.

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Blade

(Image credit: NetEase)

Blade will release on August 8, 2025, in Marvel Rivals. He's the new Hero that's being added as part of Season 3.5. As a new Duelist, Blade primarily focuses on damage output. He has a block that reduces incoming damage, a dash strike ability, a shotgun ranged attack, and a katana for close range.

Interestingly, Blade is able to unleash his Ultimate using Dracula's Sword. This deals massive damage to foes in a small area, and can even be used on flying enemies. Blade is also being added to the Moon Knight and Cloak & Dagger Team, so he will be able to cloak himself and reposition while staying invisible to opponents.

Blade: The One and Only | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Rivals Hero balancing

(Image credit: NetEase)

A bunch of Heroes are being tweaked for Marvel Rivals Season 3.5. Below, you'll find a summary of who's being nerfed and who's receiving a buff. For the full details on each character, head to this Marvel Rivals blog post.

Hero balancing (buffs): Star Lord, Iron Fist, Spider-Man, Dr Strange, Groot, Thor, Adam Warlock,

Star Lord, Iron Fist, Spider-Man, Dr Strange, Groot, Thor, Adam Warlock, Hero Balancing (nerfs): Black Panther, Wolverine, Magneto, Mantis, Cloak & Dagger

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 ranked changes

(Image credit: NetEase)

Ranked Mode is changing quite a bit for Marvel Rivals Season 3.5. Here are the key points:

New Rewards: Blade- Emerald Blade costume (Gold), new frames for Diamond and Platinum, Crests (Grandmaster, Eternal, Celestial, Top 500)

Blade- Emerald Blade costume (Gold), new frames for Diamond and Platinum, Crests (Grandmaster, Eternal, Celestial, Top 500) Matchmaking: Players in Bronze, Silver, and Gold can queue for Competitive in any team size except 5-player teams. Players in Platinum, Diamond, and Grandmaster can queue for Competitive in teams of up to 3 players. Players in Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All can queue for Competitive in teams of up to 2 players

Players in Bronze, Silver, and Gold can queue for Competitive in any team size except 5-player teams. Players in Platinum, Diamond, and Grandmaster can queue for Competitive in teams of up to 3 players. Players in Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All can queue for Competitive in teams of up to 2 players Surrender Trigger: In the first round, if a player disconnects and does not reconnect within 90 seconds, their team may vote to surrender. The required votes pass with 1 less than the current team members. (E.g., if 4 remain, 3 votes are needed.)

In the first round, if a player disconnects and does not reconnect within 90 seconds, their team may vote to surrender. The required votes pass with 1 less than the current team members. (E.g., if 4 remain, 3 votes are needed.) Disconnect Penalty and Compensation: If any player disconnects during loading, ban/pick phase, hero select, or within the first 70 seconds of a match, the match is deemed invalid. Point adjustments and compensations vary depending on the situation. See the table above.

If any player disconnects during loading, ban/pick phase, hero select, or within the first 70 seconds of a match, the match is deemed invalid. Point adjustments and compensations vary depending on the situation. See the table above. Misc: Rank reward Nameplate Frames can now be displayed in more areas

Jake Green Freelance writer As a freelance games writer, it's my job to stay up to date with the latest games, especially live service titles like Marvel Rivals. I've put hundreds of hours into the game at this point, having jumped on during Season 0. Since then, I've covered every season personally and professionally, and I've particularly enjoyed Season 2, which gave me the opportunity to try out Emma Frost as a brand new Vanguard. I tend to stick to the Vanguard role, and I'm currently working on getting Magneto to Lord proficiency. Hopefully, Blade gives me a reason to try out the Duelist role when Season 3.5 drops.