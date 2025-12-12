Marvel Rivals Season 6 was unveiled at The Game Awards 2025

Deadpool is the next Hero set to be added

It all releases on January 16, 2026

NetEase aired a brand new trailer for Marvel Rivals during The Game Awards 2025, revealing Deadpool as the new Hero for Season 6.

Even though we're awaiting the arrival of Marvel Rivals Season 5.5, it seems players will already be able to check out plenty of info on Season 6. The latest trailer unveils Deadpool, as he takes on monster-versions of Heroes like Captain America. This is all coming January 16, 2026.

Deadpool has been at the top of fans' wishlists since the arrival of Marvel Rivals last year, and the Merc With a Mouth joins the game next season. The theme will be 'Night at the Museum', based around The Collector's ecclectic exhibits in Knowhere.

Deadpool is coming to Marvel Rivals on Jan 16 // Season 6: Night at the Museum Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That's not all, as we also got a glimpse at Elsa Bloodstone, the infamous Marvel monster hunter. It's expected that she'll be the new Hero for Season 6.5. All in all, it looks like Marvel Rivals will be kicking off a whole new year of content with one heck of a bang.

You can follow the launch of Marvel Rivals' next season as part of my Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 launch live blog. I'm counting down the minutes until the new update goes live, before giving my early impressions of Rogue.

