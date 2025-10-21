Marvel Rivals Zombie Mode release date – everything you need to know about the upcoming Halloween event

Marvel Rivals Zombie Mode is set to be added later this week (October 23), marking the very first PvE (Player versus Environment) mode to come to the ongoing free-to-play game.

What's new in Marvel Rivals? (Image credit: NetEase) Marvel Rivals is now in Season 4.5, and NetEase has shared the full roadmap for the new update. Looks like we can look forward to skins for Psylocke, Spider-Man, and Storm in the future. As detailed on this page, there's also set to be a Halloween event, with a new Zombies mode, and plenty of spooky skins.

In my Marvel Rivals review, I praised the game's huge suite of Heroes and the surprising amount of depth found when trying out each one. With Season 5, there's set to be another Hero added, as well as an overhaul to the roadmap. Since its launch, Marvel Rivals has changed quite a bit, adding smart changes to Competitive Mode while giving players something to work toward. It's consistent updates like this that make Marvel Rivals a worthy inclusion in our best PC Games of 2025 list.

Here's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Zombie Mode, including a look at the planned release date, and how the new update will work. As new info is revealed, this page will be updated.

(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals Zombie Mode launches October 23, 2025. We don't have specific timings just yet, so stay tuned for an update to this section.

What is Marvel Rivals Zombie Mode?

(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals Zombie Mode is the very first PvE mode added to the game. This means it's you and your team, not against other real-world players but against hordes of the undead, as well as zombified bosses like Namor. You'll work to infiltrate an overrun New York, using your Hero's abilities to survive. There's only a handful of Heroes that can be picked, and each can be tweaked with Traits that change aspects of their standard movesets.

Marvel Rivals Zombie Mode playable characters

Marvel Zombies | Official Zombie Mode Trailer | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Rivals Zombie Mode allows you to play as the following Heroes:

Blade

Thor

The Punisher

Magik

Jeff the Land Shark

Each Hero has been given unique abilities: charge through hordes with Jeff, use Blade's bouncing Moon Blades, and stay awakened with Thor as you throw lightning at foes.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marvel Rivals Halloween skins

(Image credit: NetEase)

There are two Halloween skins coming to Marvel Rivals alongside the Zombie Mode update on October 23. You can view these in the image above. They'll both be available in the store at 7PM PT / 10PM ET. Note that these skins leave the store on November 20, 2025.