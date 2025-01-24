Marvel Rivals ranks in order and Competitive Mode explained

Marvel Rivals ranks let you slowly progress against harder and harder teams, with rewards associated with reaching certain thresholds. Getting into the upper ranks is no easy feat, as the rules change slightly as you climb, including one that lets you and your team choose a character to ban from play.

In terms of Competitive Mode, Marvel Rivals already offers a whole host of rewards for reaching the higher ranks, including an exclusive new skin for Invisible Woman. Challenging yourself as you move up higher and higher in ranks is part of Marvel Rivals' appeal, making it a new contender for our best crossplay games list.

Here's all of the Marvel Rivals ranks in order, so that you can know just how close you are to the top. Also, we'll explain how things change as you reach Diamond Rank, and walk you through some of the rewards you'll get once the season ends.

Marvel Rivals ranks in order

Below, you'll find a list of the Marvel Rivals ranks in order:

Bronze: Tier 3-1

Silver: Tier 3-1

Gold: Tier 3-1

Platinum: Tier 3-1

Diamond: Tier 3-1

Grandmaster: Tier 3-1

Celestial: Tier 3-1

Eternity: Rack Up Points

One Above All: Rack Up Points (limited to the top 500 players)

As you can see, all but the top two ranks have three tiers that you must move through. Once you get to Eternity, you'll simply need to rack up points to rank up. Be aware, however, that at Eternity and One Above All, you will gradually lose points if you're not active enough.

How to unlock Ranked in Marvel Rivals

To unlock Ranked Play in Marvel Rivals you will need to reach level 10. This is done by simply playing matches. We recommend jumping into Quick Play to get a feel for the characters, and the two main game modes.

If you're looking to team up with some friends, be aware that players in Gold and below can squad up without any restrictions. For those in Gold Tier 1 to Celestial tiers, teaming is limited to a maximum range of three divisions. Players in Eternity or One Above All can team with Celestial Tier 2 players within 200 points. However, if they exceed 200 points, the point difference must be less than 200.

Marvel Rivals Ranked rewards

There are a few different rewards that you can pick up by playing Season 1 of Marvel Rivals' Competitive Mode. They are as follows:

Blood Shield Invisible Woman skin: Reach at least Gold Tier 3 by the end of the season

Reach at least Gold Tier 3 by the end of the season Silver Crest of Honor: Reach at least Grandmaster Tier 3 by the end of the season

Reach at least Grandmaster Tier 3 by the end of the season "One Above All" Crest of Honor: Reach One Above All by the end of the season

Note that rewards are given out corresponding to the highest rank achieved during a season in Marvel Rivals. This means that as long as you reach, for example, Gold Tier 3, you'll get the Invisible Woman skin regardless of whether you go up or down in rank by the end of the season. If you want more ways to get free skins, then visit our Marvel Rivals Codes for January 2025 page.

Marvel Rivals Ranked FAQs

How does the Marvel Rivals Chrono Shield work?

The Chrono Shield is a unique mechanic in Marvel Rivals that can save you from losing points after losing a ranked game. This Chrono Shield will charge up as you play games, and once it's fully charged, it'll shatter in place of a rank demotion, giving you another chance to claw things back.

Can you ban Heroes in Marvel Rivals ranked mode?

Once you get into a match where all players are at least Diamond Tier 3 rank, you'll get the option to ban 2 Heroes before the game starts. This can counter some pesky meta-plays, like those using Hela to revive Loki and Thor.

What are the rules in Marvel Rivals ranked mode?

Game modes work a little differently in Marvel Rivals ranked when compared to Quick Play. Each game can have multiple rounds, and the team that wins the most rounds wins the game. You'll gain a point for each objective captured while attacking and then must make sure the enemy team scores fewer points while you're on the defensive side. If there's a tie, the match is decided on distance pushed in terms of Convoy, or with another set of rounds in terms of Domination.

How to get your Marvel Rivals ranked rewards

Once you've hit the requisite rank to receive a reward, you'll just need to wait until the end of the season to receive it. Unfortunately, this is the earliest you'll be able to get new reward skins, so it's best to just focus on climbing even higher before the season ends.

How do I rank up in Marvel Rivals?

To rank up in Marvel Rivals, you need to be playing Competitive Mode. For each win, you'll be awarded points, and for a loss, your point value will decrease. Once you hit 100 points total, you'll go up to the next rank.