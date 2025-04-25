Marvel Rivals Mutants list: which Heroes count as Mutants

Marvel Rivals Mutants include some of the most iconic Heroes ever to grace the pages of the most illustrious comic book runs. It's fair to say that if you're a Marvel fan like me, you absolutely have a soft spot for the X-Men and regularly choose a Mutant Hero when loading into a match of Marvel Rivals.

If you're new to Marvel comics lore, you may not be able to identify the Mutant Heroes in the now nearly 40-strong roster available in Marvel Rivals. You'll need to do so for some of the latest challenges, including one that tasks you to "deal 10K damage as any Mutant". If you'd like to unlock one of the best free skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2, then look no further, as I've put together a list of every Mutant Hero in the game.

Even if you're not set on completing Mutant-related challenges, it's worth knowing which Heroes are labelled as such, as they're some of the best Heroes you can use in the game, like Emma Frost, a new Vanguard that's currently leading the Competitive Mode meta.

Here's the Marvel Rivals Mutant list, so that you can identify which heroes get their extraordinary abilities from the X-Gene, making it easier to complete new challenges and limited-time event modes.

Marvel Rivals Mutant list

There are currently seven Mutant Heroes available in Marvel Rivals, counting only the playable ones:

Emma Frost (Vanguard)

Magik (Duelist)

Magneto (Vanguard)

Namor (Duelist)

Psylocke (Duelist)

Storm (Duelist)

Wolverine (Duelist)

Now, let's take a look at each Mutant in Marvel Rivals, so that you can understand which ones to use to suit certain play styles.

Emma Frost

Emma Frost is the newest Hero to be added to Marvel Rivals. She's a Vanguard that is able to dish out heaps of damage while tanking incoming fire with a diamond shield. The more damage you deal with primary fire, the higher its charge gets. At 100 charge, it's absolutely lethal, so make sure to keep that number as high as possible at all times.

In terms of how to play Emma Frost efficiently, focus on charging your primary and recalling your shield before it breaks. Diamond Form opens up the chokeslam, which can pull certain Heroes out of their Ults. Pair this with a sweeping kick (extra damage for knocking enemies against walls) for one heck of a combo.

Magneto

Magneto is one of the most powerful Mutants in Marvel Rivals and is a great pick to use alongside Emma Frost. He's able to apply shields to teammates, tank damage with his own, and even push enemies back with a blast of metallic energy. He's great for protecting Strategists who are getting dived, and for shielding teammates as they make an offensive push. His Ultimate absorbs projectiles, so it can be used to completely negate an Iron-Man Ult.

If you're going to run Magneto in Competitive Mode, get used to charging up his alternate fire and shielding teammates. Generally, I recommend using your shields on others unless you absolutely need to use them on yourself. If there's an Emma Frost on your team, use the Team Up to create a clone, and then shield a teammate. Your clone will then shield you, which is incredibly useful against high DPS compositions.

Magik

Magik is still one of the trickiest Duelists to master in Marvel Rivals, but well worth putting the time into. She's primarily used to dive backline enemies, using abilities to stack bonus health and dart around the field. Her Ultimate can take a bit of getting used to, but by spamming the whirlwind slash attack, you'll deal out massive damage across a wide area of effect.

Head to the practice range with Magik and get some time in trying out her abilities. They can be strung together in interesting ways, allowing you to move around while dealing out damage. This makes Magik very difficult to hit, and if you're good at playing her, you'll dominate lower-ranked lobbies.

Namor

Namor is our next Mutant, and he's gotten a big change as part of Season 2. His Luna Snow Team Up is no more, and he's instead paired with Hulk and Iron Man. This means his squids get a gamma boost rather than an ice one, and to be honest, it's not quite as good. Still, Namor is absolutely essential if the other team is running a heavy dive composition, and if there's a Spider-Man on the other team, Namor makes him completely useless.

If you're planning on playing as Namor, get used to placing his squids in hard-to-reach places, with good lines of sight. Enemies at higher ranks will know how to destroy them, so take other players by surprise by hiding them around corners, sticking them to the ceiling, and under the point. If there's a Groot on your team, consider coordinating their Ultimate with yours, as you'll take out multiple opponents with one blast if they're all crowded together.

Psylocke

Next up is Psylocke, who is currently one of the strongest Duelists in Marvel Rivals Season 2. Thanks to Emma Frost, she can now use a Team Up ability to create a clone of herself that mirrors attacks. This adds even more damage potential to Psylocke's combos, and is great for escaping after getting a kill.

Psylocke is considered an assassin-like character, so you'll want to be picking out individual targets, moving in for a kill, then using invisibility to escape. Health Packs are going to be essential, so make sure you know roughly where they are at all times. One tip for making the most out of Psylocke's Ultimate is to only target two enemies at a time, three if they're all low HP Heroes. Damage is spread between them, so aim to get full kills rather than merely damaging half the team.

Storm

Storm was one of the top Duelists in the early seasons of Marvel Rivals. She still packs a punch, but has been overtaken by Human Torch in the current meta. Regardless, she's a great addition to any team thanks to her ability to buff damage and movement speed in a set area around her. Pair this with characters like Black Widow and Hela, and you've got a recipe for serious damage.

One tip I have for Storm is to make sure you're familiar with her buff abilities. One is for movement speed, and is good to get teammates back to the fight quickly, while the other is a damage boost. Pair her Ult with Human Torch's to create huge fire tornadoes, melting even the most robust of tanks.

Wolverine

Finally, we have Wolverine, perhaps the most popular of the X-Men characters in the comics. In Marvel Rivals, he's a top pick for Competitive Mode, but is quite tricky to get right. His main job is as a Vanguard killer, as his damage output is based on a percentage of the target's overall health. His leap ability is great for kidnapping tanks, pulling them towards your team and away from the enemy healers.

The main tip for Wolverine is to crank up your sensitivity, especially on a controller. You'll need to be able to whip the camera round towards your team quickly, before launching your Feral Leap. Dashing into an enemy makes the leap easier to land, and activating Undying Animal before engaging means you'll take less damage.

Marvel Rivals Mutant FAQs

Is Scarlet Witch a Mutant in Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals does not consider Scarlet Witch to be a Mutant. This means she won't count for related challenges. In the comics, she's sometimes considered a Mutant, as a child of Magneto, while in the majority of stories, she is a kind of engineered creation that's not actually related to Magneto, and therefore doesn't carry the X-Gene. In Marvel Rivals, she's very much a Witch-first, hence her team-up with Doctor Strange.

Are there X-Men skins in Marvel Rivals?

In Marvel Rivals Season 2, there are two X-Men suits to earn in the Battle Pass. These are for Magik and Psylocke, and feature the classic yellow and blue stylings. Elsewhere, there's the classic yellow Wolverine skin from Deadpool and Wolverine, which you'll need to buy from the store.

A cheaper option is Magneto's Master of Magnetism, which, while not an X-Men skin, is his classic comic book look that most players will recognize as his most iconic look.