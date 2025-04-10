Marvel Rivals season 2 live build-up: info on release date, start time, Emma Frost addition, and all our predictions on the new season

We're getting close to the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 2, which will bring a ton of updates to the blockbuster multiplayer game. As we near release day, there's plenty to dig into, including the announcement of a brand new Hero, a whole new map to explore, as well as tweaks and balancing patches that'll mix up the meta in-game.

Over the last week or so, Developer NetEase has lifted the lid on the next season of Marvel Rivals. There's been a lot to digest, especially when looking into the changes coming to Competitive Mode. As an avid Marvel Rivals player, and one that's looking to main a new character in Season 2, I've been digging into the full patch notes, trying to predict who will rise above the rest in the coming weeks and months. It's regular changes to the game's meta that have kept Marvel Rivals ranked highly in our best PC games list, and make me particularly excited for the launch of a new season.

If things go well, we could be looking at the best Marvel Rivals season yet, especially as far as ranked play is concerned. After sinking over a hundred hours into Marvel Rivals since the start of the first season, I'm really looking forward to getting stuck into some new maps, and trying out some DPS Heroes, as I've tended to favor Vanguard up to this point. Still, I won't be abandoning my tank duties completely, as I'll definitely be giving Emma Frost a whirl for my first few matches.

Still, there's a little while to go yet, and there's some downtime to expect before all of the new stuff launches in Marvel Rivals. Join me as I keep you up to date with all of the latest news and happenings in the lead-up to Season 2. I'll be providing live coverage that highlights the best details revealed so far, as well as some predictions for where Marvel Rivals could be headed with its ongoing focus on new Heroes and its new mutant-themed narrative. Here's what you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 2.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 - cut to the chase

Only have time for the basics? Here are the most important things to know about Marvel Rivals Season 2:

Start time: Marvel Rivals will go offline on April 11 at 2AM PDT / 5AM / 10AM BST / 11AM CET / 6PM JST for 2-3 hours. Season 2 will then begin.

Marvel Rivals will go offline on April 11 at 2AM PDT / 5AM / 10AM BST / 11AM CET / 6PM JST for 2-3 hours. Season 2 will then begin. New Hero: Emma Frost (Vanguard)

Emma Frost (Vanguard) New map: Hellfire Gala - Krakoa

Hellfire Gala - Krakoa Map Rotation: Hellfire Gala: Krakoa will enter the Competitive pool, while Yggsgard: Royal Palace and Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya will be retired from ranked play.

Hellfire Gala: Krakoa will enter the Competitive pool, while Yggsgard: Royal Palace and Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya will be retired from ranked play. New Battle Pass

Season event: Cerebro Database

Cerebro Database Mission system revamp

Rank Reset: All players demoted 9 divisions

All players demoted 9 divisions New Rank Rewards

Marvel Rivals Season 2 start time

Marvel Rivals Season 2's start time is April 11 at 1AM PDT / 4AM / 9AM BST / 10AM CET / 5PM JST. Hold your horses, however, as scheduled downtime will start an hour later, and it'll last 2-3 hours according to this Tweet. As such, I've estimated the Marvel Rivals Season 2 start time to be the following depending on your timezone:

April 11 at 5AM PT: West Coast US

West Coast US April 11 at 8AM ET: East Coast US

East Coast US April 11 at 1PM BST: United Kingdom

United Kingdom April 11 at 2PM CET: Central Europe

Central Europe April 11 at 9PM JST: Japan

Marvel Rivals Emma Frost

Emma Frost: The White Queen | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

The headline for Marvel Rivals Season 2 is that Emma Frost is joining as a new Hero. She's a Vanguard with telekinetic abilities and diamond skin. From the developer breakdown (which you can view above), she certainly looks formidable, with an Ultimate that causes enemies to walk towards her. This is great for environmental kills as opponents walk straight off of edges and into pits. Emma Frost will launch alongside the new season, so players will be able to try her out right away.

Marvel Rivals patch notes for Season 2

(Image credit: NetEase)

For those looking to dive deep on everything coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 2, you're in luck! NetEase has release the full patch notes for the Season 2 update, which includes some detailed information on the buffs and nerfs coming to certain Heroes. You can read them here.

Marvel Rivals skins for Season 2

Season 2 Battle Pass: Flower of Krakoa | Official Trailer | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

Now that NetEase has revealed the trailer for the Flower of Krakoa Battle Pass that's set to arrive in Marvel Rivals Season 2, we have a good look at some new skins coming to the game. There are 10 new costumes to unlock, including skins for Iron Fist, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Black Panther, Cloak and Dagger, Hulk, and Rocket. I'm personally looking forward to the classic X-Men skins for Psylocke and Magik, which feature that iconic blue and yellow costume we all know and love. It's consistent updates like these that have earned Marvel Rivals a place in our best free games list.

Marvel Rivals ranked changes for Season 2

(Image credit: NetEase)

As someone who mainly plays Competitive Mode in Marvel Rivals, it's exciting to see just how many changes are coming to ranked play this season. Firstly, there's a rank reset for everyone, kicking players down by nine tiers. Then, there are new ranked rewards to earn, including an Emma Frost skin for reaching Gold tier by the end of the season.

Map rotation comes into play in Marvel Rivals Season 2 as well, initially removing the Yggsgard and Tokyo 2099 maps, and adding the new Hellfire Gala: Krakoa Domination map. Bans will be available at Gold tier now, allowing players to remove certain Heroes from their opponents' pools. Lastly, your performance per game, and the number of points you gain or lose, will now be more weighted towards individual performance rather than match outcome.

Jake Green Freelance Writer, TechRadar Gaming As a freelance games writer, it's my job to stay up to date with the latest games, especially live service titles like Marvel Rivals. I've put hundreds of hours into Rivals since launch, primarily gaining Venom, who I now have a Lord rank. Generally, I play Competitive Mode with a regular squad, hovering around the top of the Platinum tier. So far, I've mostly stuck to the Vanguard and Strategist Roles, so I'm interested to try out a DPS-focused set of characters come Season 2. Mr Fantastic is receiving some buffs, so hopefully he's more viable as I absolutely love playing as him. We'll have to wait and see.