Marvel Rivals season 2 live build-up: info on release date, start time, Emma Frost addition, and all our predictions on the new season
Everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 2
We're getting close to the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 2, which will bring a ton of updates to the blockbuster multiplayer game. As we near release day, there's plenty to dig into, including the announcement of a brand new Hero, a whole new map to explore, as well as tweaks and balancing patches that'll mix up the meta in-game.
Over the last week or so, Developer NetEase has lifted the lid on the next season of Marvel Rivals. There's been a lot to digest, especially when looking into the changes coming to Competitive Mode. As an avid Marvel Rivals player, and one that's looking to main a new character in Season 2, I've been digging into the full patch notes, trying to predict who will rise above the rest in the coming weeks and months. It's regular changes to the game's meta that have kept Marvel Rivals ranked highly in our best PC games list, and make me particularly excited for the launch of a new season.
If things go well, we could be looking at the best Marvel Rivals season yet, especially as far as ranked play is concerned. After sinking over a hundred hours into Marvel Rivals since the start of the first season, I'm really looking forward to getting stuck into some new maps, and trying out some DPS Heroes, as I've tended to favor Vanguard up to this point. Still, I won't be abandoning my tank duties completely, as I'll definitely be giving Emma Frost a whirl for my first few matches.
Still, there's a little while to go yet, and there's some downtime to expect before all of the new stuff launches in Marvel Rivals. Join me as I keep you up to date with all of the latest news and happenings in the lead-up to Season 2. I'll be providing live coverage that highlights the best details revealed so far, as well as some predictions for where Marvel Rivals could be headed with its ongoing focus on new Heroes and its new mutant-themed narrative. Here's what you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 2.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - cut to the chase
Only have time for the basics? Here are the most important things to know about Marvel Rivals Season 2:
- Start time: Marvel Rivals will go offline on April 11 at 2AM PDT / 5AM / 10AM BST / 11AM CET / 6PM JST for 2-3 hours. Season 2 will then begin.
- New Hero: Emma Frost (Vanguard)
- New map: Hellfire Gala - Krakoa
- Map Rotation: Hellfire Gala: Krakoa will enter the Competitive pool, while Yggsgard: Royal Palace and Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya will be retired from ranked play.
- New Battle Pass
- Season event: Cerebro Database
- Mission system revamp
- Rank Reset: All players demoted 9 divisions
- New Rank Rewards
Marvel Rivals Season 2 start time
Marvel Rivals Season 2's start time is April 11 at 1AM PDT / 4AM / 9AM BST / 10AM CET / 5PM JST. Hold your horses, however, as scheduled downtime will start an hour later, and it'll last 2-3 hours according to this Tweet. As such, I've estimated the Marvel Rivals Season 2 start time to be the following depending on your timezone:
- April 11 at 5AM PT: West Coast US
- April 11 at 8AM ET: East Coast US
- April 11 at 1PM BST: United Kingdom
- April 11 at 2PM CET: Central Europe
- April 11 at 9PM JST: Japan
Marvel Rivals Emma Frost
The headline for Marvel Rivals Season 2 is that Emma Frost is joining as a new Hero. She's a Vanguard with telekinetic abilities and diamond skin. From the developer breakdown (which you can view above), she certainly looks formidable, with an Ultimate that causes enemies to walk towards her. This is great for environmental kills as opponents walk straight off of edges and into pits. Emma Frost will launch alongside the new season, so players will be able to try her out right away.
Marvel Rivals patch notes for Season 2
For those looking to dive deep on everything coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 2, you're in luck! NetEase has release the full patch notes for the Season 2 update, which includes some detailed information on the buffs and nerfs coming to certain Heroes. You can read them here.
Marvel Rivals skins for Season 2
Now that NetEase has revealed the trailer for the Flower of Krakoa Battle Pass that's set to arrive in Marvel Rivals Season 2, we have a good look at some new skins coming to the game. There are 10 new costumes to unlock, including skins for Iron Fist, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Black Panther, Cloak and Dagger, Hulk, and Rocket. I'm personally looking forward to the classic X-Men skins for Psylocke and Magik, which feature that iconic blue and yellow costume we all know and love. It's consistent updates like these that have earned Marvel Rivals a place in our best free games list.
Marvel Rivals ranked changes for Season 2
As someone who mainly plays Competitive Mode in Marvel Rivals, it's exciting to see just how many changes are coming to ranked play this season. Firstly, there's a rank reset for everyone, kicking players down by nine tiers. Then, there are new ranked rewards to earn, including an Emma Frost skin for reaching Gold tier by the end of the season.
Map rotation comes into play in Marvel Rivals Season 2 as well, initially removing the Yggsgard and Tokyo 2099 maps, and adding the new Hellfire Gala: Krakoa Domination map. Bans will be available at Gold tier now, allowing players to remove certain Heroes from their opponents' pools. Lastly, your performance per game, and the number of points you gain or lose, will now be more weighted towards individual performance rather than match outcome.
As a freelance games writer, it's my job to stay up to date with the latest games, especially live service titles like Marvel Rivals. I've put hundreds of hours into Rivals since launch, primarily gaining Venom, who I now have a Lord rank. Generally, I play Competitive Mode with a regular squad, hovering around the top of the Platinum tier. So far, I've mostly stuck to the Vanguard and Strategist Roles, so I'm interested to try out a DPS-focused set of characters come Season 2. Mr Fantastic is receiving some buffs, so hopefully he's more viable as I absolutely love playing as him. We'll have to wait and see.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Live coverage
Peni Parker is getting a buff in Season 2
The first Hero I’ll be looking at is Peni Parker, who is being described as “a Hero that’s struggling to find a broader place on the battlefield” by developers. She’ll be receiving a buff in Season 2, including enhancements to her primary attack damage efficiency and a boost to her survivability and combat capabilities. Her base health is being increased from 650 to 750, and her Cyber-Web Cluster can now Crit. It also won’t slow Peni Parker down as much as she fires.
Nerfs and buffs moving forward
There’s set to be a bunch of buffs and nerfs coming to certain Heroes in Season 2 & Season 2.5 over time. There’s a really great developer insight video that I’ve embedded above that details the main changes to characters like Mr Fantastic and Doctor Strange. I’ll be going into detail on the Heroes that are being buffed and nerfed in the lead-up to the new season, but that video is a great place to get some context behind the changes, and the reasons why the developers are making them.
New experimental feature for PC players
The upcoming Season 2 patch for Marvel Rivals will add a new experimental feature, and it’s good news for PC players running on lower-end hardware. NetEase has outlined a new Compilation Shader feature which aims to improve performance:
“We recommend that players with 16GB of RAM or less, who have experienced significant FPS drops, frozen screens, or frequent crashes in previous seasons, consider activating this experimental feature. And remember, if you encounter any issues after enabling it, our support team stands ready to assist on this quest for an optimal gaming experience.”
Some Team Ups are being removed…
I’ve just been reading up on some of the changes coming to Team Ups and METALLIC CHAOS IS GONE. The absolute monster ability that equipped Magneto with a sword made of metal and chaos magic will be removed at the start of Season 2 and if you listen closely, you’ll hear Magneto mains around the world crying out in unison. It’s not all bad news though, as Magneto is getting a new Team Up with Emma Frost that gives him a holographic double, tricking foes and allowing him to survive for longer.
There’s still time to make the most of Season 1.5
With less than a day left of Season 1.5, you’ll want to spend any leftover battle pass Chrono Tokens, as they won’t carry over to the new Battle Pass. There’s also set to be a rank reset for Season 2, knocking all players down nine divisions. Time to lock in and climb as high as you can, so that your starting rank for next season is as high as possible. If you've purchased Chrono Tokens however, these will carry over.
When Blade’s not on screen, all the other characters should be asking, “Where’s Blade?”
No for real though, what happened to Blade? Did he escape from his prison? Will he be added as a Hero anytime soon? Here’s hoping.
Gifting comes to Marvel Rivals Season 2
Got a pal that you wanna treat this season? Well, there’s a new Gifting feature launching in Season 2. You’ll be able to purchase and send out items to friends, making Secret Santa exchanges and birthday presents a lot easier to buy for this year (I’d like a new Magik skin if any of my pals are reading).
Earn a free Scarlet Witch skin
Scarlet Witch is getting a hefty buff in Season 2 with a new Team Up featuring Doctor Strange. She’s well worth trying out, especially for newcomers, as you’ll get to unlock and use the Chaos Gown skin just by playing nine matches. Nice!
Looking ahead at Season 2’s story
Welcome to Krakoa! The annual Hellfire Gala kicks off in Season 2, hosted by the glamorous Emma Frost. With the timelines in disarray, she’s gathering all of our Heroes for an event like no other. This season will center around the Gala, with Krakoa being the setting for a new Domination map. You’ll also notice Heroes receiving new skins where they’re positively dressed to the nines. A very fashion-forward affair indeed.
Free Stuff!
Marvel Rivals is free to play, but of course, there are a lot of new skins and cosmetics that you’ll need to pay for. Before we all jump in and buy the Battle Pass, however, it’s worth highlighting some free stuff that you can pick up in Season 2. Firstly there’s a new Emma Frost skin that you can earn by reaching Gold tier in Competitive Mode. Then there’s the Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown skin, which you just need to play nine matches in order to unlock. You’ll get a nameplate too.
💧 Watch your favorite Marvel Rivals streams and earn epic Twitch Drops including a spray, nameplate, emotes, and the stunning "Will of Galacta" costume for Namor! 📅 Event Time: 🕛 Starts: April 11, 12:00 PM UTC/5:00 AM PT/8:00 AM ET 🕓 Ends: April 30, 11:59 PM UTC/4:59 PM… pic.twitter.com/7iDmYIXDfOApril 9, 2025
Finally, there’s a blue and pink Namor skin that can be earned as a Twitch Drop. Just stick on your favorite Marvel Rivals Twitch streamer while you play, and after four hours the skin will be yours.
Let’s talk about Emma Frost
Emma Frost is the headline Hero for Season 2 and fills the role of a Vanguard. By the looks of things, she’s an interesting mix of brawler and strategist, with the ability to place shields, blocking and absorbing damage away from her team. She also has a telekinetic blast that does impressive DPS. There’s a diamond skin mode that allows Emma Frost to get up close and personal, making use of a chokeslam/kick combo that looks wild. Definitely one to watch this season.
The latest patch notes - version 20250411 - are here! Get ready to explore the exciting new content and captivating surprises in S2.0. Find all the details here >> https://t.co/5XYrfI26rN 🛠️ Maintenance will begin on April 11 at 2:00 AM PDT and is expected to take… pic.twitter.com/VVGcMuu3yvApril 8, 2025
Welcome to TechRadar Gaming's Marvel Rivals Season 2 live coverage
With less than 24 hours to go before the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 2, I'm kicking off my live coverage leading up to the new update.
I'll be keeping you up to date with everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 2, including all of the latest news as it happens. This means keeping track of the scheduled downtime, diving into the upcoming changes to ranked play, and breaking down the Season's new Hero, Emma Frost! Having played over a hundred hours of Marvel Rivals since launch, I’m particularly excited to dive in and try out some of the newly buffed Heroes. Who knows, maybe I’ll have a new main moving forward?
There's still plenty of time to get acquainted with all of the new changes set to arrive in Marvel Rivals. For now, check out the official story trailer for this season, which sees our Heroes meeting for the Hellfire Gala, an extravagant event hosted on the mutant paradise of Krakoa.