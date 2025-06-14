5 sensational tech reviews of the week: Samsung's blazing bright, glare-free TV and MSI's desktop-defeating gaming laptop
Reviews Recap: the most exciting products we've tested the week of June 9, 2025
The biggest tech news this week has undoubtedly come from Apple's WWDC event. From the brand's surprisingly skeuomorphic new Liquid Glass design language to an entirely new naming structure, there were plenty of updates on the software side of things.
But the one thing that we didn't get was any new hardware releases, which is disappointing for those of us who were hoping for some new gadget drops.
Fortunately, there are plenty of other new devices out this week and TechRadar's reviewers have been hard at work putting them through their paces.
Firstly, we've been testing out Samsung's stunningly bright, glare-resistant 4K mini-LED TV – and boy is it a dazzling performer.
We've also been assessing MSI's gaming laptop behemoth, with its seriously smooth 240Hz display and high-octane AAA gaming performance. So read on for our pick of the week's reviews.
1. Samsung QN90F review
The Samsung QN90F is a brilliant performer, literally: its mini-LED dimming zone tech helps it hit a blazing peak brightness of 2,086 nits, without compromising its black performance.
But it's its Glare Free tech that really dazzled us: eradicating pretty much all reflections from the screen, it preserves the QN90F's excellent contrast even when viewed in well-lit rooms.
And it has plenty of other strengths that earn it a place among the pantheon of the best TVs, too. For instance it's crammed full of gaming features, offering 4K 165Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as FreeSync Premium Pro, and Samsung’s Gaming Hub.
Meanwhile, its NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor not only upscales lower resolution content and improves motion handling for sports, but it also can even upgrade standard dynamic range content to HDR. A real bright spark.
Pros
- High brightness
- Glare Free screen tech
- Great gaming features
Cons
- No Dolby Vision HDR support
- Pricey compared to competition
"The Samsung QN90F delivers even better picture quality than its QN90D predecessor, and is a great all-around TV for movies, sports, and, of course, gaming. While it’s pricey compared to the mini-LED TV competition, the QN90F’s combination of performance, features, and design helps it stand out from the crowd."
Read Al's full Samsung QN90F review.
2. MSI Vector A18 HX A9W review
The MSI Vector A18 HX A9W's appeal isn't hard to fathom. This high-end powerhouse gaming laptop offers more power than many desktop gaming rigs, delivering staggering performance for even demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Indiana Jones and The Great Circle on max settings.
Not only is it able to deliver 4K gaming, but its 240Hz display is capable of offering absurdly smooth visuals on some titles, while DLSS 4 makes it a breeze to hit higher frame rates.
It may be a bulky and seriously pricey package but, if you absolutely must have one of the best gaming laptops, one that will mince everything you throw at it, the Vector A18 HX A9W is a great choice.
Pros
- Fantastic performance in demanding games
- Capable of 4K gaming
- Immersive 240Hz display
- Can replace a gaming desktop
- DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation is a game changer
Cons
- Heavy laptop and power cable
- Very expensive
- Speakers a bit underwhelming
- Battery life is nothing to write home about
"The MSI Vector A18 HX A9W easily stands among the first choices when buying a gaming laptop, with a powerful RTX 5080 mobile GPU acting as the driving force for high-quality gaming."
Read Isaiah's full MSI Vector A18 HX A9W review.
3. LG xboom Grab review
One feature distinguishes the LG xboom Grab from the crowd of homogenous Bluetooth speakers out there: those straps. Allowing you to easily carry it, sling it over your bike's handlebars or hang it from a hook, these make it a versatile companion for taking into the great outdoors, particularly given its lengthy 20-hour battery life.
Thanks to its 10W tweeter, 20W racetrack woofer and two passive radiators, the xboom Grab is capable of dynamic yet spacious sound that can rival some of the best Bluetooth speakers.
The bass needs a little bit of taming, though, so prominent is the low-end in its default sound profile – do so and you'll be rewarded with balance and separation that are well worth the effort.
Pros
- Full sound with good bass
- Useful in-app customization
- Handy built-in carry straps
- Solid 20-hour battery life
Cons
- Easy to press buttons accidentally
- Bass-heavy by default
- ThinQ app requires sign-up
"Strapped to your handlebars or stuck in a cup-holder, the LG xboom Grab's tidy dimensions and solid build make it an easy speaker to live with. Dial down the default bass to discover a full, spacious listen with plenty of energy."
Read Chris's full LG xboom Grab review.
4. TCL C6K review
The TCL C6K is another mini-LED TV: no, you're not seeing double. But in contrast to the blazing, big-budget Samsung QN90F above, this set's biggest strength is its excellent value. Starting from £599 – it's unfortunately only available in the UK market – it's available for a really competitive price, given the clever dimming zone tech it employs.
For this bargain price, you get great detail, rich colors and pretty impressive contrast levels. It also packs the kind of gaming features you'd expect from the best TVs, offering 4K 144Hz, VRR, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM on both its HDMI 2.1 ports.
OK, so its sound quality is only so-so and there is some black crushing in darker scenes but, all in all, it offers a pretty decent package for how much you'll pay.
Pros
- Great value
- Good suite of gaming features
- Vibrant color
Cons
- Average sound quality
- Black crush in darker scenes
- Average viewing angles
"The TCL C6K offers an impressive list of features, especially for gaming, at a budget-friendly price. Its picture quality is a mixed bag, and its built-in sound is lacking, but when you consider its performance for the price, it's a pretty solid choice overall."
Read James's full TCL C6K review.
5. XPPen Artist Pro 19 Gen 2 review
The XPPen Artist Pro 19 Gen 2 might not meet your idea of 'cheap'. But it's undeniably good value: this drawing tablet offers a huge 4K 18.4-inch display, which isn't bad for its $899.99 / £899.99 / AU$1,499.99 list price. And once you factor in all the accessories that come packaged with it, including a pair of styluses, a stylus case and a wireless shortcut remote, that deal only looks sweeter.
And it has plenty of other strengths on top of its reasonable price. Its crisp, 18.4-inch display is capable of bold color reproduction that rivals some of the best drawing tablets. Not only are its responsive styluses capable of 16K pressure curves, but they're also comfortably ergonomic and exquisitely balanced. All told, it offers a lot in return for its ticket price.
Pros
- Gorgeous, vibrant 18.4-inch display
- Responsive 16K pressure curves
- Ergonomic, balanced styluses
Cons
- Not as portable as some rivals
- Some shortcut issues
- Styluses don’t have eraser tips
"The XPPen Artist Pro 19 Gen 2's screen is an expansive 18.4 inches and its handling of color is impressively vibrant. It’s a bit too bulky to sit on your lap for long periods, and I did encounter a freak bug with its shortcut keys. Overall, though, it’s a great, well-rounded package."
Read Josh's full XPPen Artist Pro 19 Gen 2 review.
