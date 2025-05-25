5 best tech reviews of the week: a phenomenal update to one of Dell’s popular laptops, and a Dyson hair dryer to blow you away

Another standout from Dell, the S3225QC is designed for productivity, and in this regard it performs exceptionally well. It has fantastic contrast, thanks to the OLED screen that renders black tones in their full glory, and the overall image quality is excellent.

Its 32-inch size is perfect for designers and creators, and although it’s not expressly built for gamers, we enjoyed playing on it nevertheless. The built-in speakers were also a welcome addition, and they produce really good sound.

We were dismayed by the lack of ports, however, since it only has one HDMI input and one USB-C input – but when you factor in the very reasonable price tag considering what’s on offer here, the S3225QC has a strong claim to be one of the best monitors around in terms of value for money.