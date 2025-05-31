5 most gripping tech reviews of the week: a super-bright bargain mini-LED TV and the most gorgeous-sounding gaming headset

This week, there's been little else on any tech fans' minds, as next week we'll all be getting our hands on the Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-orders are finally being shipped, and the next-gen handheld console will hit stores on June 4.

While that means there's not long now to wait, we're sure you're finding these final few days excruciating, which is why we're on hand to distract you with all the other AAA tech you can buy yourself in the interim, with our latest roundup of the week's hottest reviews.

We've got a whole heap of reviews for you to tuck into in the meantime. First off, we've been stunned by the rich hues of the new Hisense U8QC, a mid-market mini-LED TV capable of a dazzling peak brightness of up to 3,337 nits.

Then we've been drooling over the premium build and gorgeous display of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360, which proves a laptop can be both low-cost and yet feel suitably luxe.

The Hisense U8QG is an impressive demonstration of how mini-LED TV tech can continue to offer dazzling brightness and rich color for lower prices. While it doesn't offer vastly improved picture quality over its predecessor, the U8N from last year, it has a significantly boosted peak brightness of 3,337 nits, thanks to its refined local dimming. It's also capable of even more vibrant, lush colors, with its color gamut expanded to 97.8% of UHDA-P3 and 82.8% of BT.2020 respectively. Gaming features have also had a significant buff compared to its predecessor, bringing it much more in line with the best TVs with features like 4K 165Hz support, FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ gaming. But, in reality, the most exciting thing about the Hisense U8QG is its cost. While it was initially pretty spendy, prices have already dropped significantly – the 65-inch model we've tested here has already dropped to just $1,399, with UK pricing still TBA. Pros Fantastically bright picture

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

Top-tier gaming support

Excellent value Cons Only three HDMI ports

Average off-axis picture quality

Half-baked Google TV Live guide

Rattling bass in extreme movies

Reviewed by Reviewed by Al Griffin Senior Editor Home Entertainment, US "The U8QG’s combination of picture quality and features makes it a compelling mini-LED contender, and with prices for all screen sizes having already dropped substantially, it’s also excellent value." Read Al's full Hisense U8QG review.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 excels in an area often overlooked by Chromebooks: refined design. Its small form factor makes it eminently portable, and that 360-degree hinge means it can be quickly be transformed into a tablet. Despite this compactness and flexibility, though, it's sturdily built, with both its materials and hinge feeling smooth yet reliable. On top of this, the Chromebook 2 360's 2560 x 1600 display is both bright and impressively crisp, happily rivaling that of many of the best Chromebooks. Unfortunately, there are a few disappointments under the surface, though: its Intel Celeron N4500 1.10GHz CPU and 4GB of RAM offer pretty weak performance, while its 6.5-hour battery life isn't exactly lengthy. Pros Excellent display

Great build quality

Small form factor Cons Weak CPU and RAM

Heavy and thick for the size

Unimpressive battery life

Reviewed by Reviewed by Lewis Maddison Reviews Writer "The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is a capable Chromebook with a fantastic design and an excellent touchscreen display. However, the 4GB of RAM means it's not great for multitasking, and battery life is also disappointing compared to some of its rivals." Read Lewis's full Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 review.

The Sennheiser HD 550 offers truly sensational audio for gaming, perhaps unsurprisingly given the brand's rep for producing comfortable, audiophile-thrilling headphones for music. Not only are the HD 550 comfy enough to don for epic gaming sessions, but they unlock impressive levels of detail from in-game audio, offering a richly detailed and immersive atmosphere while you play that rivals many of the best gaming headsets.



Naturally, the HD 550 lacks a few features you can usually expect from a true gaming headset. First of all, you're not getting a microphone here, making them better for solo play, and there's no onboard controls either. Additionally, they're not the cheapest option on offer: even Sennheiser offers plenty of rivals that can compete on price. Still, if you want deeply impressive in-game audio, these will not disappoint. Pros Simply excellent audio for games

Equally brilliant for music and entertainment

Comfortable and lightweight Cons Won’t fully replace a gaming headset due to lack of mic and limited features

Stiff competition from some of Sennheiser’s own, price-wise

Reviewed by Reviewed by Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming "The Sennheiser HD 550 open-back headphones are simply excellent. Built around a supremely comfortable frame, and providing some of the purest gaming audio I’ve ever experienced, these might be the gaming headset killer I never knew I wanted." Read Rob's full Sennheiser HD 550 review.

The Ring Outdoor Camera Plus is impressive enough for an affordable camera, boasting 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, offering sharp low-light performance and a wide 140-degree field of vision. It's also capable of utilizing battery, mains or solar power, and offers a range of mounting options, whether that's walls, flat surfaces, or, with an additional accessory, on ceilings. However, it doesn't include many significant improvements over its predecessor, the Ring Outdoor Camera, with its resolution and design only receiving a minor upgrade. It does include some innovative features that rival some of the best security cameras, such as Smart Responses that automatically inform people are being recorded. But the most exciting – like smart alerts that let you know whether footage shows a parcel, person, or vehicle, or the ability to use AI-driven smart search to identify features in videos – are locked behind a premium subscription tier. Pros Easy to install security camera

Battery, mains, solar power compatibility

Weather-resistant Cons Needs subscription for enhanced functionality

Battery pack doesn’t last long

Few upgrades over non-Plus

Reviewed by Reviewed by Chris Price Contributing Writer "Similar to the Outdoor Camera, which is around five years old. However, the Plus incorporates a few improvements such as better design, greater installation flexibility, 2K picture quality and night vision." Read Chris's full Ring Outdoor Camera Plus review.

The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer is thrilling to cook with, first and foremost, thanks to the excellent results it's able to achieve. Whether it's succulent chicken with crispy skin or fluffy fries, it's capable of producing some fantastic food, especially for the price. And its Home ID recipes make cooking certain dishes hassle-free, even if there isn't the biggest range of options. It does have some quirks, though. Compared to the best air fryers, results can vary, especially to begin with, as you're learning the ropes. Part of this is down to the fact that its user manual is only available via its app, while its food table is a bit sparse on details, requiring some trial error. However, overall, this gadget unlocks high-quality air-fried food at a reasonably manageable price. Pros Solid results for most foods

Can be used as one large basket or two smaller

Clear digital interface

Tasty Home ID recipes

Handy features Cons Main user manual only available digitally

Results can vary

Food table could be more thorough

Cleaning XXL basket can be awkward

Reviewed by Reviewed by Vic Hood Contributing Writer "The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer is a more affordable option for those looking for an air fryer that performs well and has some handy features to boot. Considering this air fryer's affordable price tag, and how much it does right, it's well worth the time and money for those looking for an everyday kitchen appliance they don't mind experimenting with." Read Vic's full Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer review.