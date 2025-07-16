There’s nothing Virgin River fans love more than finding other shows that feel like the small-town drama, but can be watched in between seasons. Virgin River season 7 likely won’t be released until December 2025 at the very earliest, so we’ve still got a few months to kill. Enter ‘sister show’ Sullivan’s Crossing, with seasons 1 and 2 now streaming on Netflix.

At the most basic level, the premises for both TV shows are almost identical: a high-flying career woman has a nasty personal setback, leaves the city for a new town and a fresh start, and immediately falls for the first dashing man she sees. Add to this a colourful community of supporting characters, and you’ve got exactly what author Robyn Carr is best at. It’s why both IPs have been adapted into binge-worthy TV shows, and the low-stakes drama that follows is why we stick around.



With Virgin River smashing Netflix records left, right and centre (it’s now the streaming service’s longest-running original series of all time thanks to the season 8 renewal), Sullivan’s Crossing could be following in its big sister’s footsteps now it’s on the platform too. But what if we could go on further and bring the two together in the form of one delicious, drama-filled crossover episode? I’m desperate to see it turned into reality, and luckily for me, a leading star of Sullivan’s Crossing is already on board.

Sullivan’s Crossing star Morgan Kohan is up for a Virgin River crossover episode, and it needs to happen

Sullivan's Crossing | Season 3 Trailer | Stream Free on The CW - YouTube Watch On

Gird your loins, people… Sullivan’s Crossing star Morgan Kohan (Maggie) is definitely game for the ultimate Virgin River meets Sullivan’s Crossing crossover episode, and she’s undeniably onto something with the idea. “That would be so fun, why not!” Kohan tells me as we dive into the explosive season 3 finale, released today (July 16) in the US. She’s right too – there’s absolutely nothing canonically stopping the two towns existing in the same fictional universe.

If Marvel gets the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), then it’s only fair we get the RCU (Robyn Carr Universe). Experiencing the same kinds of rural problems and intensity of soap-opera drama in their daily lives, surely these two tribes would make fast friends. You could even pair them off with one another: Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) with Maggie, Jack (Martin Henderson) with Cal (Chad Michael Murray), and maybe even Sully (Scott Patterson) with Doc (Tim Matheson).

They’ve built such a beautiful foundation, and clearly this is a bit of a bombshell Morgan Kohan, Sullivan's Crossing actor

With Virgin River season 8 and Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 both greenlit as well, the calendar is wide open for collaboration. While the various plots in Virgin River season 8 are much more difficult to predict ahead of seeing season 7, we’ve got a rough idea of where Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 is going to go. Maggie has told Cal the most surprising news yet – Liam (Marcus Rosner), who was allegedly a summer fling for Maggie, is actually still married to her.

“I hope they can [stay together],” Kohan adds about Maggie’s future with Cal. “They’ve built such a beautiful foundation, and clearly this is a bit of a bombshell. I think it will take some trust to build them back up, and maybe a lot of explaining… but they are so good together.”



Having previously been in a similar situation, surely Maggie could use a bit of friendly advice from Mel, which I’m taking as yet another sign that Virgin River and Sullivan’s Crossing need to merge. Come on, Netflix, what are you waiting for?

You might also like