Virgin River has officially been renewed for season 7 and I can't wait to see the next chapter of Netflix's best love story

While Virgin River season 6 fans have already saved the date for Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan's wedding, there's more good news as the hit romantic drama has been renewed for season 7 ahead of the season 6 premiere on December 19.

Netflix officially confirmed the news, posting a video on social media with the cast announcing that Virgin River has been renewed (see below). This won't come as a huge surprise to the Virgin River fandom since the series has been known to constantly top the best streaming service’s weekly top 10 most-watched shows list.

What's On Netflix first reported that it had seen several numerous members of the show's production team tease a season 7 and the rumor has since become a reality.

Good news, VIRGIN RIVER is confirmed to come back for Season 7! More love, drama, and small-town charm coming your way. You're very welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WcJYNko3HTOctober 23, 2024

Netflix's greatest love story will be getting another chapter

According to What's On Netflix, after season 6 had wrapped some of the production team teased on social media that they'd be returning for another installment of the best Netflix show and a writer's room for season 7 had been active for a while now.

Patrick Sean Smith became the new showrunner for season 5 and is apparently expected to resume his duties for season 7. Meanwhile, there's been no official announcements regarding production dates, but it probably won't be until early 2025 when they begin filming in British Columbia. Now that Virgin River has been renewed for season 7, it will join the likes of Orange is the New Black and Grace & Frankie in becoming one of Netflix's longest-running English language scripted shows.

Despite Virgin River "showing some signs of declining viewership season over season, it still remains a bankable show" and there was a boost in watchers when the season 5 Christmas episodes aired.

While Virgin River's renewal has now been confirmed, there's plenty to look forward to when Virgin River season 6 comes out, with two new characters set to join the titular sleepy town. Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) and Callum Kerr (One Piece) will play a young version of Mel's parents, Sarah and Everett Reid who appear in flashbacks as they meet and fall in love in the 1970s.

The Virgin River universe is also set to expand with a rumored prequel series focused on Mel's parents that's currently in early development and will tell the love story of Sarah and Everett.