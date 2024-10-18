Netflix teases Virgin River season 6's wedding of the year and I desperately need an invite

Netflix has shared a glimpse at Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan's (Martin Henderson) dreamy wedding in the new Virgin River season 6 teaser – and I'm now just waiting for my invite in the mail!

Save the dates are already in order as the best streaming service announced that Virgin River season 6 would be released on December, 19, so there isn't long to wait until the wedding of the year.

Mel and Jack have faced many hardships throughout their time in the sleepy town. While struggling with their own traumas, they've endured a heartbreaking miscarriage, love triangle, and a devastating wildfire. But now, our favorite couple will walk down the aisle and have the happily ever after they deserve.

The teaser trailer (see below) starts with a heartwarming montage of the couple's most romantic moments along with a voiceover of Jack's swoon-worthy proposal from the season 4 finale. We also get a glance at Mel's wedding dress and Jack looking dapper in his wedding suit, as well as snippets of Mel's bachelorette party.

Spoilers follow for the ending of Virgin River season 5.

Virgin River season 6 focuses on the lead-up to Mel and Jack's wedding, with showrunner Patrick Sean Smith telling Tudum: “We’re trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner. I’m so proud of how it turned out. It felt very Virgin River in its production - the ambition of it, and that we’re a small group of people that care about something so much: the fans. So we just busted our humps to get it done.”

While season 6 leans into the romance of the series, there's still going to be "the signature Virgin River twists and turns," Sean Smith said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming installment of the best Netflix show takes place in the springtime, a few months after season 5's Christmas episodes where Mel discovered the identity of her biological father, Everett Reid (John Allen Nelson). We'll also be introduced to two new characters in Virgin River season 6, as Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) and Callum Kerr (One Piece) will play a young version of Mel's parents, Sarah and Everett who appear in flashbacks as they meet and fall in love in the 1970s.

In the meantime, I'll be watching these five powerful dramas and three small town dramas while I wait for my wedding invitation.