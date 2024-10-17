Netflix's Carry-On trailer shows off a modern day Die Hard with an evil Jason Bateman set to cause Christmas carnage

For many, watching Die Hard is a Christmas tradition. Believe it or not, the iconic 80s action movie can be as comforting as watching Home Alone or Elf. But now, your traditional holiday flicks are about to get an exciting addition with Netflix's new thriller Carry-On that's set to bring some Die Hard action this festive season.

Taron Egerton has become something of an action star himself due to his roles as secret agent Gary "Eggsy" Unwin in the Kingsman franchise and heroic outlaw Robin Hood in the modern retelling of the mythical legend. In Carry-On, Egerton packs a punch as a young TSA agent who battles against a villainous Bateman (Ozark, Arrested Development), a mysterious passenger who blackmails him into allowing a strange package onto a busy flight on Christmas Eve and endangering everyone's lives onboard.

If airport security wasn't hard enough, this new Netflix movie makes it even more challenging in the new trailer (see below). Bateman sets the sinister tone of Carry-On with the ominous voiceover: "You have ten minutes before everybody in the airport dies. All you have to do is nothing." Cue a montage of high-octane mayhem with car crashes and gun fights, then you have everything you could want from a holiday action flick.

What is Carry-On about?

Carry-On | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Landing on the best streaming service on December 13, Carry-On follows TSA agent Ethan (Egerton) working on Christmas Eve. If a heaving airport filled with irritated passengers wasn't enough to contend with, his arduous shift soon turns into a full-blown nightmare when a terrorist (Bateman) blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip through the scanner and onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Egerton told Entertainment Weekly of his character: "I think he's someone who lacks a sense of drive and direction but is ultimately really resourceful and capable. He's a bit of a hero in waiting. He's pretty noble and selfless. He has all the qualities of an archetypal hero underneath the lack of direction."

Just looking at the trailer, it has the potential to become one of the best Netflix movies or even land a spot on our best Netflix Christmas movies list alongside the streamer's upcoming festive rom-com Our Little Secret starring Lindsay Lohan.

Other cast starring in Carry-On are Sofia Carson as Ethan's girlfriend whose life is threatened by the terrorist, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi, Dean Norris, Logan Marshall-Green, and Josh Brener.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors