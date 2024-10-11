Two of Netflix’s biggest shows have been renewed – maybe I can trust it not to cancel everything I like again

Following the success of Netflix’s latest Original rom-com series Nobody Wants This (trailer below), the platform has already renewed it for a second season in addition to granting its hit political thriller series The Diplomat a third installment ahead of its season two premiere on October 31. In light of two of the best Netflix series returning to the screen, maybe this is my sign to give more Netflix Original shows a chance.

After viewers were left with unanswered questions following Noah and Joanne’s kiss at the end of Nobody Wants This, their unorthodox love story will continue to unravel in its second season which will see the return of leading stars Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. The show’s creator, Erin Foster, will also be returning as the creative spearhead, telling Netflix Tudum that “creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me” - whose title is highly ironic as it appears that, clearly, everybody does in fact want this.

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The production team behind Nobody Wants This will receive a slight glow-up as former producers on the comedy series Girls, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, will be joining as showrunners, as well as Nora Silver (Welcome to the Chippendales) assuming the role of executive producer. Season 2 of Nobody Wants This will arrive on the best streaming service in 2025, where it will delve deeper into the relationship between the rabbi and podcaster.

While Nobody Wants This was a roaring success with viewers becoming Netflix’s second most-watched series, the platform’s thriller series The Diplomat has proved to be another successful Netflix Original series. In the build-up to The Diplomat season 2, we already have news that its third season production is already underway in London and New York.

It’s season two trailer (see below) suggests a tension-riddled storyline following its dramatic season one finale, and season 3 certainly won’t be turning down the volume going by the show’s creator, Debora Cahn. She told Netflix Tudum: “In season three, Kate (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.” Insights to the third season’s events are still under wraps, but we can imagine that its guest star Allison Janney will undoubtedly throw a spanner into the works of Kate’s already complicated career.

The Diplomat: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Are my Netflix Original trust issues coming to an end?

Netflix Original shows are a tricky one for me as, more often than not, I find they fall victim to cancellations rather than renewals – therefore, it’s difficult for me to commit a new Netflix show. I gave up on them out of my own stubbornness, so maybe now it's time for me to break from that attitude.

It's frustrating to see Netflix Original shows have their time cut short, just look at how Kaos turned out, so when I learn that there are shows out there that Netflix actually care about it makes me hopeful that maybe one day, I can find a Netflix Original show that was meant for me.

I can't remember the last time I watched a Netflix Original show I enjoyed that wasn't Stranger Things, and since its final season is still eons away, I guess I need something to fill the void until I'm reunited with Millie Bobby Brown.