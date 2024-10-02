Netflix's #2 most watched series Nobody Wants This is one of the best rom-coms I've seen in a while - here are 4 more that are just as good with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's new series Nobody Wants This is one of the best rom-coms that has graced the best streaming service in a while. The new series has already got a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, so it's no surprise that it's the second most-watched show on Netflix's global top 10 list this week with over 10 million views worldwide.

I binge-watched Nobody Wants This, so take it from me that it's one of the best Netflix shows as it follows sex podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) who try to make their relationship survive despite their very different lives and interfering families.

If you're missing Nobody Wants This like me and want to avoid the swathe of bad rom-coms in Netflix's library such as A Family Affair and Find Me Falling, here are four rom-coms that are just as good with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Love & Anarchy

Love & Anarchy

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~31 minute episodes

~31 minute episodes Creator: Lisa Langseth

Love & Anarchy is a Swedish rom-com that follows Sofie (Ida Engvoll), an ambitious consultant and married mother of two who is assigned to modernize an old publishing house. There, she meets young IT technician Max (Björn Mosten) and a surprising flirtatious game ensues as they secretly challenge each other to do acts that challenge societal norms. However, as the game becomes increasingly daring, so do the consequences. The series is a refreshing take on the usual workplace rom-com which is powered by Engvoll and Mosten's on-screen chemistry.

Smiley

Smiley

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~36 minute episodes

~36 minute episodes Directors: David Martín Porras and Marta Pahissa

Based on the play of the same name by Guillem Clua, the Spanish rom-com Smiley centers on heartbroken bartender Álex (Carlos Cuevas) in Barcelona as he mistakenly sends a voice message to stranger Bruno (Miki Esparbé) instead of his ex. This innocent mishap soon leads to a romance that will change their lives forever.

Smiley is one of four LGBTQ shows on Netflix with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and it's unsurprising since the show has been praised for its emotional story and multi-dimensional characters. Smiley pulls at the heartstrings, so it's unfortunate that it was canceled after the first season.

Dash & Lily

Dash & Lily

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~25 minute episodes

~25 minute episodes Creator: Joe Tracz

You might want to save this one for the festive season, but Dash & Lily is still ideal as the chilly nights roll in. Dash & Lily is based on the young adult novel series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan which tells the story of cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and cheerful Lily (Midori Francis) who develop a Christmas romance as they trade dares, dreams, and desires in a notebook they pass back and forth around New York City. If you're looking for some escapism, then Dash & Lily can be your next binge watch with its charming Christmas cheer.

Love

Love

RT score: 94%

94% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~31 minute episodes

~31 minute episodes Creators: Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust

In Love, rebellious Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and good guy Gus (Paul Rust) navigate the highs and lows of love, intimacy and relationships. Co-created by comedy connoisseur Judd Apatow, it's an honest portrayal of two people from different worlds learning to love unconditionally. Not only does it touch your heart, it also finds your funny bone with the hilarious situations Mickey and Gus have to deal with.