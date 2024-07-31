Find Me Falling is Netflix's #1 movie but it's not good – watch these 3 rom-coms with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes instead

New Netflix movie Find Me Falling has nabbed the top spot on the best streaming service's global top ten list for the second week in a row after garnering 16 million views worldwide in the past seven days ending July 28. Find Me Falling tells the story of washed-up rockstar Johnny Allman (Harry Connick Kr), who takes a break from music by retreating to a cliffside home in Cyprus, only to find his new life upended by the surprise appearance of his former love Sia (Agni Scott).

While Find Me Falling is clearly popular with subscribers – it has a 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes – it seems to be another wishy-washy Netflix rom-com like A Family Affair, which is also in the top 10 list for this week, as critics have rated it 36% on Rotten Tomatoes score. Find Me Falling won't be making it onto our best Netflix movies list, but we've listed three rom-coms with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that definitely would.

She's Gotta Have It

RT Score: 94%

94% Age rating: R

R Length: 84 minutes

84 minutes Director: Spike Lee

Oscar-winning director Spike Lee has been delivering cinematic masterpieces since 1986, with his low-budget directorial debut She's Gotta Have It making it as one of his best movies that made a huge impact on independent American cinema.

She's Gotta Have It tells the story of Nola Darling (Tracy Camilla Johns) who juggles her three lovers: narcissistic model Greer Childs (John Canada Terrell), kind-hearted Jamie Overstreet (Tommy Redmond Hicks) and immature motor mouth Mars Blackmon (Lee). Nola is attracted to each of them, but values her personal freedom and refuses to commit to any of them. Meanwhile, each man wants her for himself.

The black-and-white rom-com is is a definite oldie but a goodie that is way ahead of its time, with Lee even adapting the 80s flick into a Netflix series, which ran for two seasons.

Available to stream on Netflix globally.

Crazy Rich Asians

CRAZY RICH ASIANS - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

91% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 121 minutes

121 minutes Director: Jon M. Chu

Crazy Rich Asians is a refreshing twist on the rom-com genre as it leans more towards having to win over your in-laws, rather than the relationship between a couple. Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) is happy to go with her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to attend his best friend's wedding in Singapore. However, she's stunned to learn that Nick belongs to one of the richest families in the country and must contend with snooty socialites, eccentric relatives, and worst of all: his disapproving mother Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh).

If we had to choose a nightmare mother-in-law, we would definitely pick the ever-so-charming Michelle Yeoh anytime. While Yeoh perfectly embodies the scary matriarch, Wu and Golding also deserve praise for their show stopping performances as the romantic interests trying to appease the Asian community. It's wacky, over-the-top and hilariously funny, making it one of the best rom-coms.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US, Australia and Prime Video in the UK.

La La Land

La La Land (2016 Movie) Official Trailer â€“ 'Dreamers' - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

91% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 128 minutes

128 minutes Director: Damien Chazelle

La La Land is a beautiful, sweeping love story with an old-school Hollywood musical twist about aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in Los Angeles. Through the use of hypnotic dance choreography, vivid cinematography and mesmerizing musical numbers, La La Land explores first love, heartbreak and the rollercoaster of emotions in pursuing your dreams.

La La Land romances the golden days of Hollywood with Stone and Reynolds' scene-stealing performances, so much so that Stone won her first Oscar for the role. Meanwhile director Damien Chazelle became the youngest Best Director Oscar winner to date. Sit back and let this cinematic masterpiece dance its way into your heart and transport you to the magical world that is La La Land.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US, MGM Plus in the UK and Stan in Australia.