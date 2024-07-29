Netflix's content catalog is seemingly never-ending, but it'll soon be time for this list to be trimmed back to make way for everything new on Netflix in August. As for everything leaving the platform, there are some brilliant movies that are about to be cut but luckily, there are no TV shows leaving this month.

From Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) to the entire Tobey Maguire Spiderman franchise – which was only added to Netflix in July as one of three familiar franchises with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes – beloved Hollywood favorites are the main victims of Netflix's next wave of departing titles. These include some of the best Netflix movies and personal favorites of ours, so it's best to start catching them now before the regret kicks in.

It's not the best feeling in the world to see your favorite movies leave the best streaming services, however Netflix always makes up for it by adding more titles and August is packed with new originals. You can also check out our list of new Netflix movies, but we'd suggest heading to the list below first to take note of the movies you don't want to miss.

Everything leaving Netflix in August 2024

Leaving on August 3

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (movie)



Leaving on August 12

The Woman King (movie)



Leaving on August 13

Paddington (movie)



Leaving on August 15

Dumb and Dumber To (movie)

Walk of Shame (movie)



Leaving on August 22

Everything Everywhere All at Once (movie)



Leaving on August 23

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (movie)



Leaving on August 24

Berlin Syndrome (movie)



Leaving on August 26

The Accountant (movie)



Leaving on August 31

The Amazing Spider-Man (movie)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (movie)

American Hustle (movie)

Beverly Hills Ninja (movie)

The Blind Side (movie)

Burn After Reading (movie)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (movie)

The Edge of Seventeen (movie)

First Knight (movie)

First Sunday (movie)

The Gift (movie)

Liar Liar (movie)

Miami Vice (movie)

The Nutty Professor (movie)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (movie)

Pineapple Express (movie)

Spider-Man (movie)

Spider-Man 2 (movie)

Spider-Man 3 (movie)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (movie)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (movie)

That's My Boy (movie)

Total Recall (movie)

Unthinkable (movie)