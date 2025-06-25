Johnny Depp stars in Minamata (2020), which leaves Hulu on July 7.

July is yet another stacked month looking at everything new on Hulu, and although that means more titles must be removed to make way for its new additions, unlike other platforms, Hulu tends to only remove a small handful of its lesser-known movies, which is one of the reasons why it's still up there as one of the best streaming services.

Hulu removed only 15 movies in June, but has increased that slightly next month to 17 films. Though these movies aren't as popular as other titles on the platform, there are a few hidden gems for you to get through before they go, especially if you're a fan of horrors and thrillers.

For another consecutive month at least, the best Hulu movies remain untouched, which is a nice surprise for movie buffs like me. Let's hope Hulu sticks to this pattern when considering which movies to remove next.

Everything leaving Hulu in July 2025

Leaving on July 1

Asking For It (movie)



Leaving on July 6

Ultrasound (movie)



Leaving on July 7

Minamata (movie)



Leaving on July 12

Vesper (movie)



Leaving on July 14

Supercell (movie)



Leaving on July 15

God's Country (movie)



Leaving on July 17

The Hater (movie)



Leaving on July 18

The Cursed (movie)

Leaving on July 19

Old Man (movie)



Leaving on July 20

You Are Not My Mother (movie)



Leaving on July 21

American Night (movie)



Leaving on July 22

All My Friends Hate Me (movie)



Leaving on July 23

My Happy Ending (movie)



Leaving on July 24

Topside (movie)



Leaving on July 25

The Lair (movie)



Leaving on July 29

Hatching (movie)



Leaving on July 30

A Day to Die (movie)