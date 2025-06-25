Everything leaving Hulu in July 2025: 17 movies you need to watch before they disappear
It's a horror movie clear-out
July is yet another stacked month looking at everything new on Hulu, and although that means more titles must be removed to make way for its new additions, unlike other platforms, Hulu tends to only remove a small handful of its lesser-known movies, which is one of the reasons why it's still up there as one of the best streaming services.
Hulu removed only 15 movies in June, but has increased that slightly next month to 17 films. Though these movies aren't as popular as other titles on the platform, there are a few hidden gems for you to get through before they go, especially if you're a fan of horrors and thrillers.
For another consecutive month at least, the best Hulu movies remain untouched, which is a nice surprise for movie buffs like me. Let's hope Hulu sticks to this pattern when considering which movies to remove next.
Everything leaving Hulu in July 2025
Leaving on July 1
Asking For It (movie)
Leaving on July 6
Ultrasound (movie)
Leaving on July 7
Minamata (movie)
Leaving on July 12
Vesper (movie)
Leaving on July 14
Supercell (movie)
Leaving on July 15
God's Country (movie)
Leaving on July 17
The Hater (movie)
Leaving on July 18
The Cursed (movie)
Leaving on July 19
Old Man (movie)
Leaving on July 20
You Are Not My Mother (movie)
Leaving on July 21
American Night (movie)
Leaving on July 22
All My Friends Hate Me (movie)
Leaving on July 23
My Happy Ending (movie)
Leaving on July 24
Topside (movie)
Leaving on July 25
The Lair (movie)
Leaving on July 29
Hatching (movie)
Leaving on July 30
A Day to Die (movie)
