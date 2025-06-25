Recommended reading

Everything leaving Hulu in July 2025: 17 movies you need to watch before they disappear

News
By published

It's a horror movie clear-out

Johnny Depp holding a camera in a shot from Minamata
Johnny Depp stars in Minamata (2020), which leaves Hulu on July 7. (Image credit: Prime Video)

July is yet another stacked month looking at everything new on Hulu, and although that means more titles must be removed to make way for its new additions, unlike other platforms, Hulu tends to only remove a small handful of its lesser-known movies, which is one of the reasons why it's still up there as one of the best streaming services.

Hulu removed only 15 movies in June, but has increased that slightly next month to 17 films. Though these movies aren't as popular as other titles on the platform, there are a few hidden gems for you to get through before they go, especially if you're a fan of horrors and thrillers.

For another consecutive month at least, the best Hulu movies remain untouched, which is a nice surprise for movie buffs like me. Let's hope Hulu sticks to this pattern when considering which movies to remove next.

Everything leaving Hulu in July 2025

Leaving on July 1

Asking For It (movie)

Leaving on July 6

Ultrasound (movie)

Leaving on July 7

Minamata (movie)

Leaving on July 12

Vesper (movie)

Leaving on July 14

Supercell (movie)

Leaving on July 15

God's Country (movie)

Leaving on July 17

The Hater (movie)

Leaving on July 18

The Cursed (movie)

Leaving on July 19

Old Man (movie)

Leaving on July 20

You Are Not My Mother (movie)

Leaving on July 21

American Night (movie)

Leaving on July 22

All My Friends Hate Me (movie)

Leaving on July 23

My Happy Ending (movie)

Leaving on July 24

Topside (movie)

Leaving on July 25

The Lair (movie)

Leaving on July 29

Hatching (movie)

Leaving on July 30

A Day to Die (movie)

You might also like

Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.