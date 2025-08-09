Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, August 9 (game #790).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #791) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PULP

BIOPIC

FAN

CALCIUM

PULL

CONCENTRATE

SCIENCE

GROUP

HISTORICAL

JUICE

COLLECT

CHEMISE

SWAY

TRIGLYCERIDE

WEIGHT

CLUSTER

NYT Connections today (game #791) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Clout

Clout GREEN: Gather

Gather BLUE: Reading matter

Reading matter PURPLE: Words begin with school abbreviations

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #791) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INFLUENCE

GREEN: AMASS

BLUE: KINDS OF FICTION

PURPLE: STARTING WITH MATH AND SCIENCE CLASSES, FOR SHORT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #791) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #791, are…

YELLOW: INFLUENCE JUICE, PULL, SWAY, WEIGHT

JUICE, PULL, SWAY, WEIGHT GREEN: AMASS CLUSTER, COLLECT, CONCENTRATE, GROUP

CLUSTER, COLLECT, CONCENTRATE, GROUP BLUE: KINDS OF FICTION FAN, HISTORICAL, PULP, SCIENCE

FAN, HISTORICAL, PULP, SCIENCE PURPLE: STARTING WITH MATH AND SCIENCE CLASSES, FOR SHORT BIOPIC, CALCIUM, CHEMISE, TRIGLYCERIDE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

While it was very tempting to find a group that could contain PULP, CONCENTRATE, and JUICE I couldn’t find a fourth word, so resisted the temptation of throwing in a random word. This is my most common type of Connections error, so I’m pleased I checked myself.

This did, however, leave me in a situation where I couldn’t see a single group – another common Connections feeling these days.

Thankfully, I remembered another meaning for JUICE and put together the INFLUENCE group.

Somehow, I managed to get the green group after seeing the link between SCIENCE and PULP – but this is where the good times ended.

I thought that TRIGLYCERIDE and CHEMISE belonged together, but after two attempts at trying to fluke my way to the finish line I switched tracks and saw the far more obvious green group. Phew!

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, August 9, game #790)

YELLOW: RESULT FRUIT, PRODUCT, RETURN, YIELD

FRUIT, PRODUCT, RETURN, YIELD GREEN: KINDS OF JOKES DAD, INSIDE, KNOCK-KNOCK, PRACTICAL

DAD, INSIDE, KNOCK-KNOCK, PRACTICAL BLUE: MOVIES FEATURING SUPERNATURAL ROMANCE CASPER, GHOST, LET ME IN, TWILIGHT

CASPER, GHOST, LET ME IN, TWILIGHT PURPLE: CORN-Y THINGS MAZE, MUFFIN, SILK, SYRUP