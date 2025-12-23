DeskIn supports remote connections across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS platforms

DeskIn has revealed its remote desktop software is extending beyond traditional workplace use into gaming and streaming scenarios.

Designed by Singapore-based Zuler Technology PTE. LTD, the product grants access to games across devices while maintaining visual quality and input responsiveness.

The software supports Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, enabling remote connections between desktop systems and mobile hardware.

Multi-screen handling across connected devices

DeskIn includes several display modes that allow multiple devices to participate in a single session.

Secondary devices such as tablets or smartphones can function as extended displays rather than passive viewers.

Screen mirroring supports one-to-one and one-to-many output, allowing shared viewing during gameplay or demonstrations.

Mobile projection enables games running on handheld devices to appear on larger computer screens for monitoring or streaming purposes.

These display capabilities resemble workflows commonly associated with office software environments, where screens are divided between active tasks and reference content.

DeskIn applies similar structures to games, chat windows, streaming dashboards, and development tools.

This system treats displays as modular endpoints rather than fixed primary monitors.

The software also provides integrated file transfer and synchronization tools intended for cross-device workflows.

Screenshots, recordings, configuration files, and saved game data can move between connected systems without external services.

Larger files, such as game modifications and high-resolution assets, are supported through batch transfers.

Synchronization allows progress and settings to remain consistent across devices.

These functions overlap with features typically found in traditional remote desktop utilities and cloud storage platforms.

Their performance depends on available bandwidth, device storage, and connection stability rather than local computing power.

DeskIn further supports customizable input mapping across keyboards, mice, controllers, and touch interfaces, and users can create virtual key combinations to execute complex actions within supported applications.

Display modes and controller profiles can be enabled through preset configurations rather than manual adjustment.

The software supports automatic activation of certain control modes based on detected application behavior, aligning more closely with enterprise productivity tools than consumer gaming utilities.

It emphasizes repeatable setups and cross-device consistency rather than per-session customization.

The software incorporates layered security measures covering authentication, session approval, and permission control, with encryption tools protecting remote connections, and access can be limited to specific inputs or system resources.

Privacy functions include temporary screen protection and automatic locking when sessions end. Enterprise editions add policy-based controls for managed environments.

Although DeskIn is marketed as a gaming software, its features also support professional remote access and collaborative workflows.

DeskIn is offered through a subscription model, with plans starting from $8.12 per month for annual subscriptions during a limited promotional period.

The promotion is valid until January 15 2026, and users can apply the code "deskin2026" to receive the stated discount.

This pricing applies to the Gaming Edition and covers cross-platform connectivity, multi-screen features, and file synchronization.

