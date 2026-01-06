Nvidia has provided native GeForce Now support for Linux PCs and Fire TVs

This comes amid the crisis causing high prices for GPUs and RAM kits

It's another case of Nvidia further supporting Linux and ultimately Valve's SteamOS

CES 2026 is here, and while Nvidia hasn't made any new GPU announcements (as very much expected due to the ongoing RAM crisis), it has introduced new DLSS 4.5 upscaling technology for RTX GPU owners, and another big update for ideal for gamers without PCs.

Both Linux PCs and Amazon Fire TV sticks now have native Nvidia GeForce Now (GFN) support, allowing more gamers without gaming PCs (or with lesser-powered rigs) to dive in and enjoy RTX 4080 and RTX 5080-level frame rates (in select titles) when using the Ultimate membership, as announced at CES 2026.

This comes months after Nvidia delivered native support for GeForce Now on Valve's Steam Deck last year, providing an easier way for SteamOS handhelds to dive into GFN gaming without any convoluted setup. As of now, this has expanded to all Linux systems, which will help significantly for non-Steam Deck handhelds, and Linux laptops or desktop PCs.

What's arguably more important, though, is the native support for Fire TV sticks. This could prove a great alternative for accessing GFN and the world of PC gaming, especially given that the PC hardware market is in such a tough spot of late. You can't have failed to notice the skyrocketing prices of RAM and also storage to an extent.

I was never a big fan of the idea of cloud gaming until I used GFN in late 2025 when the RTX 5080 was officially added to the Ultimate tier of Nvidia's streaming service. To put it simply, I was surprised at how well GFN worked on my Lenovo Legion Go S handheld, with a commendably low latency and great image quality.

With native support for Amazon Fire TV sticks, this is now one of the cheapest ways to game via GFN in a no-hassle fashion. Of course, your gaming experience will still depend on the strength of your internet connection, which will need to be fast enough to ensure stable and smooth frame rates.

Analysis: Linux getting more attention from Nvidia is great news

With the Steam Machine theoretically on track for a potential launch early this year, GFN native support for Linux comes at the perfect time. It gives buyers of Valve's mini PC another option in terms of extra horsepower for games (internet connection dependent, of course).

Furthermore, Nvidia's recent focus on GFN support for SteamOS and Linux in general is hopefully a good indication of what's to come.

One of the biggest hopes for the Steam Machine is that it encourages developers and publishers to provide better support for SteamOS. This would include better anti-cheat support for more games, and also better driver support from Nvidia (particularly with DX12 games), and more native applications like Discord that can function fully in game mode.

It's a step in the right direction, and definite praise goes to Nvidia on this occasion – long may that continue.

