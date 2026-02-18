Cyberpunk 2077 is now fully playable on the RedMagic 11 Pro Android phone

The game runs above 30fps when using FSR Frame Generation via PC emulation

This means high-end Android phones are now capable of AAA gaming

Handheld PC gaming has come a long way over the years, with the Steam Deck placing it back on gamers' radar in 2020, and other devices like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X providing better power and performance in 2025 — and now, we're seeing an unusual device provide performance results close to Valve's handheld.

As reported by Tom's Hardware, the RedMagic 11 Pro Android phone runs Cyberpunk 2077 above 30 frames per second via PC emulation, as demonstrated by popular tech YouTube channel ETA Prime. The PC emulation on the Android phone is made possible by using different compatibility layers, notably GameHub in ETA Prime's test.

To further clarify, this is Cyberpunk 2077 running natively on a high-end Android device, without any streaming, and it's made possible by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor powering the RedMagic 11 Pro. It's also paired with a liquid-cooled setup that enables it to run games like Cyberpunk 2077' without overheating as expected, considering the game's high system requirements.

At 720p with FSR 2.1 Balanced upscaling enabled at the low graphics preset, the game hits up to 37 fps, though it mostly stays at or just under 30 fps. Performance results get even better when using FSR 3.1 Frame Generation, as it stays within the high 40 fps range, sometimes even at 50 fps.

When using the Steam Deck graphics preset, the RedMagic 11 Pro stays just under 30 fps, and hits the high 40 fps range again when enabling FSR Frame Generation. With those settings alone, it's a massive breakthrough for a high-end Android device, and proof that Android phones are now capable of AAA gaming.

It's time to take mobile gaming seriously

While the RedMagic 11 Pro's emulation of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC isn't perfect, it's a very impressive start for what many would've considered impossible, as it runs at playable frame rates.

The image quality isn't the best, and there's still a lengthy journey to replicate the performance of a handheld gaming PC, but the tests prove it's closer than we thought. It's also worth noting that those tests were conducted solely in Cyberpunk 2077, a game that is a tough benchmark for most budget or low-end PC hardware, so the RedMagic 11 Pro's feats should be highlighted.

If this Android can run Cyberpunk 2077, then less demanding games like Hades, Street Fighter 6, or even GTA 5 should also run at playable frame rates. It's pleasing to see mobile gaming come so far, and I'm sure we'll soon see official ports of PC ports on Android once more powerful chips are utilized in phones.

