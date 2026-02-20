A new Call of Duty: Mobile season has arrived

This year's Season 2 features a load of Lunar New Year inspired additions

This includes a new battle pass and lots of new skins

The latest Call of Duty: Mobile season is here and it brings a wealth of content themed around the Year of the Horse.

Season 2 - Lunar Charge is out now, with a wealth of new content for the popular mobile first-person shooter (FPS). For me the star of the show is the new Lunar New Year themed version of Shipment, which decks the iconic small map out in festive red and gold with decorations like firecrackers.

It's joined by a barrage of seasonal events, including Fortune Fusion. It offers daily challenge missions that reward Wealth Points that you can spend unlocking valuable items such as Epic Type 25 — Emerald Prosperity Weapon Blueprint.

There's also Starlit Quest, which is intended to celebrate Ramadan. It's live now and features Ramadan themed gear that will be available until the end of the season.

Of course, this is all on top of a new battle pass which features some lovely Lunar New Year inspired skins. Some new draws are coming to the in-game store too, including the Forged in Ruin Draw which gives you the chance to get your hands on the new Mythic Lachman-556 Assault Rifle and more.

(Image credit: Activision)

There's also the Golden Turn Draw, which contains a red and gold skin for the Call of Duty: Mobile exclusive operator Lustre.

Finally, there will be loads of other draws ranging from the Lunar New Year inspired Year of the Horse Draw to a new Legendary Gun Draw.

For more details on what's been added, including the content for the game's recently released DMZ: Recon mode, visit the official Call of Duty blog.

Call of Duty: Mobile is available now as a free-to-play title for Android and iOS devices.

