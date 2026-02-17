Battlefield 6 producer Phil Girette believes Season 2 is the "strongest" one yet

He also thinks it will bring back the players who left after Season 1's extension

He adds that Season 2 will be the "foundation" for future updates

A Battlefield Studios developer has said Battlefield 6 Season 2 is its "strongest" yet and believes it will bring back players who may have abandoned the game after Season 1.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming, producer Phil Girette and associate producer Kit Eklof discussed the latest season, which is available now. They said they're confident that those that may have quit for a while following the launch of Arc Raiders - another big online shooter - will come back to try it out.

According to Girette, while the game had a successful launch that saw incredible player counts (which even overtook that of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7) Season 1's extension caused causing many players to lapse.

"So we launched Battlefield 6 and we were super happy to have had a smooth launch for once. And then going into season 1, I think the key thing there because, [...] there were a lot of people spending a lot of time playing it, what kind of broke that pace is the extension we did of Season 1," Girette said.

"We looked at the content that we have in Season 2 and we just said, 'it needs a little bit more time in the in the oven to further polish'."

He continued: "Season 2 is definitely bigger than what we have done in Season 1. We have the maps, we think they're going to be quite strong. We have the additional gameplay mechanics. We have popular vehicles coming back like the Little Bird. There's a whole new addition in REDSEC itself as well."

Eklof echoed that sentiment, saying, "If you're really a die hard Battlefield fan, there are so many things that are in the Battlefield DNA that we're adding to Battlefield 6 here, which I think it's really, really exciting, and on top of that, some some innovations as well. I think it's great."

Season 2 has so much new content, including new weapons, vehicles, Battle Pass, and even a new map with a toxic gas similar to the poison gas in Battlefield 1.

When asked if he believes Season 2 is the best season the team has made yet, Girette argued that it was the "strongest" and that it will lay the foundations for future seasons going forward.

"Does the perfect Battlefield season even exist?" he said. “Everyone sat together and said, ‘This is really, really strong.’ We want to use Season 2 as kind of the foundation going forward - this is the level we need to hit. We hope that the players think the same, but I think this is going to be the strongest season [yet].”

You can read even more on Season 2 in our full interview.

