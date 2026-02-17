Battlefield 6 producer Phil Girette says the new Battlefield 1 style gas won't damage players but instead offer new tactical ways to play

He adds that the team made changes to how gas works and wants players to "be a little bit more technical and strategic"

Associate producer Kit Eklof says the team wanted to "change the things that the players didn't like about the previous iteration of gas"

Battlefield 6 Season 2 has officially begun, introducing a map with a toxic gas similar to the poison gas in Battlefield 1. However, according to producer Phil Girette and associate producer Kit Eklof, the gas will act much differently by offering tactical ways to play this time around.

When asked what the main focus is for Season 2, Girette told TechRadar Gaming that it's "mostly delivering the bread and butter of the game", which includes the new maps, weapons, vehicles, and Battle Pass, but also presents a "fresh spin" on toxic gas.

Girette said the team was aware of the conversation surrounding Battlefield 1's damaging gas grenades and decided to make some changes for the new environmental hazard featured in Season 2, including making it non-lethal to players.

"We have a lot of people still that worked on Battlefield 1 and that remember the gas - the old dear colleagues. We brought it back, and this time around it's not damaging the player," Girette said.

"The idea behind it was that it plays a lot more with your senses, and from the vision perspective, we wanted players to take it a bit slower. Whether they will actually do it is, of course, a different question, but [they should] be a little bit more technical and strategic. There is some resource management with the gas, as well as with the night vision goggles, where you can run out of cartridges, or batteries, so you need to resupply there or move out of the out of the gas."

He continued, saying the new hallucinogenic gas will offer a lot of opportunities for ambush, if players wish to be a bit more stealthy.

"It plays with visibility," the developer said. "It plays a little bit with perception as well, once you start to hallucinate. So we wanted it to be fun to be on the map. Just give the map a different spin.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In terms of, where can the gas happen? What do you do once you're inside? What you do once you run out of the gas mask cartridge? So there are a lot of different mechanics playing into this thing."

Eklof added that the team took reworking the gas into the new map as a challenge, and considered how the team could "change the things that the players didn't like about the previous iteration of gas and now make it into something [more enjoyable]."

"It's a challenge, basically, and I think that the team really took that on and made something more fun out of it," he said.

You can read even more on Season 2 in our full interview.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.