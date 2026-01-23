Fable game director Ralph Fulton says the game is a fairy tale story, explaining that "fairy tale and fantasy probably exist on opposite ends of a spectrum" for Playground Games

Playground Games general manager and Fable game director Ralph Fulton has called the upcoming game an open-world fairy tale rather than a "grand and sweeping" fantasy story that players might be used to.

Following the Xbox Developer Direct on January 22, where Playground Games finally announced that Fable will launch in Fall 2026 for PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5, Fulton divulged a ton of new information about the role-playing game (RPG) in an interview with Xbox Wire.

When asked what the essence of Fable is, Fulton explained that Playground borrowed from the original trilogy created by Lionhead Studios and decided to lean heavily into the series' classic fairy tale style.

"We came up with a bunch of things – the first of which I would say we actually inherited from Lionhead. When we started working on this project, we got a treasure trove of documents from Lionhead that had been in storage," Fulton said.

"Something that I thought was just brilliantly succinct was one of the documents, which said: 'Fable is Fairy tale, not Fantasy' – which is just super neat."

The game director explains that, with Playground's interpretation, "fairytale and fantasy probably exist on opposite ends of a spectrum", suggesting that Fable will deal with smaller "intimate" stories instead of something you'd expect from other grand fantasy tales.

"I think we all know what fantasy is – it’s The Witcher, it’s Skyrim, it’s Lord of the Rings, it’s Game of Thrones. And I think tonally it’s quite grand, it’s sweeping, it’s geopolitical, it’s serious. You know, you can almost picture the color palette of fantasy," he said.

"And then fairy tale exists right at the opposite end of that spectrum. Fairy tales are intimate, they’re small stories about regular people; they’re not grand and sweeping, they’re very personal and whimsical and ultimately, they deal with what happens when magic touches the lives of ordinary folks. And also they have this kind of moral component to them.

"And I think that is a brilliant description of what Fable really is – it runs through our art style, it runs through our world building. We’ve really executed against that fairy tale idea in every part of the game that we’re building."

Fable Gameplay Teaser - Xbox Developer Direct 2026 - YouTube Watch On

In Fable, players will be able to explore the land of Albion, an immersive, medieval-like world with choices and consequences, reputation, and fairy tale endings.

From the new trailer, it's clear that Albion will be rich with new discoveries, but Fulton stressed that players will still be able to take their time enjoying the world, despite the game having stakes.

He explained that the events of the game start to unfold after an inciting incident, which he calls the "catalyst" for the story, where the player's grandma and everyone in the village they grew up in is turned to stone by a mysterious stranger.

The player is then left alone and forced to venture out into the world, and it's suggested that you visit Bowerstone, the Heroes’ Guild; however, the game director explained there's nothing "forcing" players to go along that path first.

"So there’s a soft implication that you should head for the Heroes’ Guild, and maybe there’s help that they can give you," Fulton said.

"But the nature of our game is that as soon as you leave your village, you can go pretty much anywhere. It’s truly open world, so the world is yours to explore. And we’ve written the story so that although there are stakes – your grandmother, your village – there’s no ticking bomb.

"There’s nothing forcing you along the path, because we want to allow the player the permission to just go and do something else in the game. You could go to the most northerly village in Albion, get a job, settle down and get married if you want. The story will wait for you, which I think is really important with the really rich side activities that Fable games come with."

