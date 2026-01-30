Last week’s dive into Playground Games’ Fable not only kicked me hard in the nostalgia gland but also brought a big grin to my face as it looks like the pseudo-fairy-tale game is in good hands.

In the Xbox Developer Direct we got a look at how this reboot of Fable will have all manner of systems to exploit and things to do in what looks like to be a charming open world setting. From seeing how people react to you, to eschewing hero duties and becoming a form of property magnate – a lot of what made the Fable games so much fun and different to other fantasy RPGs looks to be intact, yet also evolved.

However, there's one concern area that has me concerned: the combat.

It's true that the Fable games were never really built around having the most in-depth or complex combat system. You could play with melee, ranged and magic in combination, which was a lot of fun in my experience, but after a while there was an element of sameness about it, and too often I’d just walk into a group of enemies and blast them down with lightning. A great feeling of power, but not exactly creative.

I’m not expecting Fable’s combat to rival the depth of games like Elden Ring, but I do want something a little more than hit A for a light attack and B for heavy. Using different tactics to tackle certain enemies would be something a little deeper than the fighting in past Fable games.

The combat in the latest Fable video does hint at a more dynamic system, with what looks like to be more contextual options and animations depending on what, who and where your hero is fighting.

This was something that Lionhead founder Peter Molyneux touted with Fable 2; I sort of remember a presentation where he suggested that if a hero was backed into a street corner, they could grab something like a slate or brick and throw it at oncoming attackers. But that wasn’t the case with Fable 2’s combat, though I did enjoy the addition of flintlock guns that offered a bit of freshness in ranged fighting.

My hope, and to a certain extent belief, is that Playground Games has the technology to introduce dynamic combat that the previous Fable titles didn’t have access to years ago. Given the dynamic driving in the Forza Horizon games, I have faith that the talented folks at Playground could translate that into a combat system.

If this doesn’t happen, then I don’t think it’s game over for Fable, as there’s surely going to be a lot more about the game than just battering hobbes and balverines. If combat is refined and expanded then we could be looking at the deepest Fable ever, and that to me is very exciting.

