Battlefield 6 Season One has just been extended

It will now end on February 17 when Season Two arrives

New free and premium content is being added to tide players over

Developer Battlefield Studios has announced that Battlefield 6 Season One is being extended as a result of community feedback.

Season One will now run right up until the arrival of Season Two, which we now know will come on February 17. To tide players over until the launch of the next season, a new Season One extension update has been announced for January 20.

This will feature a range of fixes and updates intended to improve the experience of one of the best FPS games, with more details to be announced soon.

On January 27 players will be able to dive into a new Frostfire Bonus Path as part of the existing Season One battle pass with all-new free and premium rewards for those who complete Weekly Challenges.

It can be finished concurrently alongside the Season One battle pass, so you won't have to worry about having to choose between getting this new content and mopping anything that you haven't yet collected on the existing pass.

In a press release sent to TechRadar Gaming, the studio confirmed that "this revised launch has been implemented to allow extra time to further develop and refine Season Two as a result of community feedback".

It follows a notable decline in PC player numbers since an incredibly strong launch period in October last year and the appearance of apparent AI 'slop' for sale in the game's store. According to data available via SteamDB, the game has lost more than 30% of its player base over the last 30 days alone.

We'll have to wait and see whether a more refined second season of live service content can help turn things around.

