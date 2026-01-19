Jet combat and ladder fixes will come to Battlefield 6 tomorrow as part of a smaller patch focused on game stability and extra polish
we're still a few weeks away from Season 2
- Battlefield 6 will get a new patch on January 20 at 1am PDT / 4am EDT, 9am GMT
- This focuses on melee combat, jet battles, and UI improvements
- Season 2 was recently pushed back to February 17
Electronic Arts has detailed the latest update for Battlefield 6. Update 1.1.3.5 will arrive on January 20, 2026, and is a smaller affair focusing on refining melee combat, and adding additional consistency and polish across the board.
The update was announced on X in a post that breaks down everything that's set to change. The key points are as follows:
- Improved responsiveness, consistency, and sprint behavior for melee attacks, including knives and the sledgehammer.
- Updated jet combat balance by reducing jet cannon effectiveness against other air vehicles.
- Updated and refined the UI and HUD across Multiplayer and REDSEC, improving armor bar visibility, reticle presentation, and menu navigation.
There are also a bunch of small changes to vehicles, HUD elements, and the Assault Ladder. Overall, update 1.1.3.5 seems to focus on slight improvements. This makes sense, given that Battlefield 6 is still in Season 1, and will be until February 17.
This follows a recent delay for Battlefield 6 Season 2, so we can expect smaller changes until the next big content update. Given the delay, on January 27 players will be able to dive into a new Frostfire Bonus Path as part of the existing Season One battle pass with all-new free and premium rewards for those who complete Weekly Challenges.
Hopefully, this is all enough to tide players over until Season 2, and we'll see a polished update when February 17, 2026 does arrive. Battlefield 6 is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.
