Battlefield 6 will get a new patch on January 20 at 1am PDT / 4am EDT, 9am GMT

This focuses on melee combat, jet battles, and UI improvements

Season 2 was recently pushed back to February 17

Electronic Arts has detailed the latest update for Battlefield 6. Update 1.1.3.5 will arrive on January 20, 2026, and is a smaller affair focusing on refining melee combat, and adding additional consistency and polish across the board.

The update was announced on X in a post that breaks down everything that's set to change. The key points are as follows:

Improved responsiveness, consistency, and sprint behavior for melee attacks, including knives and the sledgehammer.

Updated jet combat balance by reducing jet cannon effectiveness against other air vehicles.

Updated and refined the UI and HUD across Multiplayer and REDSEC, improving armor bar visibility, reticle presentation, and menu navigation.

There are also a bunch of small changes to vehicles, HUD elements, and the Assault Ladder. Overall, update 1.1.3.5 seems to focus on slight improvements. This makes sense, given that Battlefield 6 is still in Season 1, and will be until February 17.

This follows a recent delay for Battlefield 6 Season 2, so we can expect smaller changes until the next big content update. Given the delay, on January 27 players will be able to dive into a new Frostfire Bonus Path as part of the existing Season One battle pass with all-new free and premium rewards for those who complete Weekly Challenges.

Hopefully, this is all enough to tide players over until Season 2, and we'll see a polished update when February 17, 2026 does arrive. Battlefield 6 is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

