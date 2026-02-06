Honkai: Star Rail Version 40 launches on February 13

The update adds a new planet, new characters, a CCG, and new events

Plus, the chance to get a free limited five-star character and 1,600 Stellar Jade

Oh no, they've done it now: a collectible card game is coming to Honkai Star Rail in the upcoming 4.0 update.

Sure, there are two new playable characters, a handful of new or expanded events, a generous amount of freebies, and an entire new planet to explore – but I know where I'm really about to lose all of my gaming time.

Before I get lost in the excitement of another game where you collect digital trading cards, let me cover the real key updates that are on the way in Version 4.0, 'No Aha At Full Moon', when it launches on February 13.

So, the characters. Joining the game when the update launches is Yao Guang, a five-star Physical character on the new path of Elation. As a support, she makes allies deals Elation damage, and is all about causing additional triggers of the new Aha Instants mechanic that causes other Elation characters to activate specific skills. A pretty vital piece, then, if you're building a team around the new path.

Following her at the start of March is Sparxie, a five-star Fire character who is also on the Elation path. As a damage dealer, she's the perfect partner to Yao Guang, with the ability to boost your team's critical damage and unleash a barrage of Elation damage by consuming skill points.

Of the two, I'm more drawn to Yao Guang, simply because we've seen how powerful supports can be throughout the lifecycle of Honkai Star Rail. Without a proper Elation damage dealer to go with her, though, she might be harder to fit into teams without a Sparxie at her side – but maybe patch 4.1 will help with that by providing more options.

Image 1 of 5 The bright, vibrant and fantastical metropolis of Duomension City on Planarcadia. (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Here is the screen I will be looking at a lot over the next few months (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Sparxie can unleash some ridiculous attacks on enemies. (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Show off. (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Aha is the frivolous and tricksy Aeon at the centre of this update's story. (Image credit: Hoyoverse)

Of course, spending your saved up currency to get new characters is only part of the fun with a new update. Especially when it's a flagship update that's going to add a massive new planet named Planarcadia to explore.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You'll visit the vibrant metropolis of Duomension City with the main goal of entering the Phantasmoon Games, where the top prize is an audience with a god, and the chance to become an Aeon for one minute. I'm not deep into the Honkai Star Rail lore, but that sounds like a pretty powerful boon to me.

What gets my attention is one of the many new events coming in 4.0. Yes, I'm back on the CCG again. Named 'Cosmicon Collective', it seems you can go around the world, challenge others to unlock new cards, and build out your deck with characters, monsters and iconic figures from across the game. This is what I'm all about.

Other events revealed in today's livestream include a magazine management game (maybe a bit too much like a busman's holiday for me), a 2D side-scrolling platformer, which should be a fun change of pace from all the turn-based combat, and an expansion to the much-loved Currency Wars mode.

Version 4.0 Trailer: "No Aha at Full Moon" | Honkai: Star Rail - YouTube Watch On

Given that it's a big 4.0 update, Hoyoverse is also going big on the freebies for this patch. The headline is that you can claim one of seven five-star characters from the pool of Jing Yuan, Kafka, Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae, Jinglui, Sparkle, Acheron, and Aventurine.

Also being handed out is a free outfit for Ruan Mei, 20 Star Rail Special Passes, and 1,600 Stellar Jade. With the latter, there's a 0.01% chance that you will additionally obtain 100 Star Rail Special Passes. Not holding out much hope for that myself, given my luck on the gacha banners thus far, but maybe the tide is turning.

Honkai: Star Rail Version 4.0 launches on February 13. The free-to-play RPG is available now on PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And, of course, you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.