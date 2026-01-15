Arc Raiders Update 1.11.0 has arrived

It adds a new cosmetic set, and makes balancing changes to the Kettle, and Trigger 'Nades

Trigger 'Nades had quickly become a commonly exploited throwable weapon, and now they're much less effective in battle against other Raiders

Arc Raiders just received its first balancing update of 2026. Update 1.11.0 is now live across all platforms, and primarily makes changes to Trigger 'Nades and the Kettle.

Trigger 'Nades had been a major point of contention for the Arc Raiders community as of late, with many believing them to be too powerful in PvP. Now, Trigger 'Nades are less powerful, as detailed in a recent Arc Raiders blog post:

"This nerf aims to make it less usable as a “trigger-in-air” grenade, whilst keeping its usefulness as a sticky bomb. Damage falloff has been rebalanced to concentrate the damage closer to the center of the explosion, and deal less damage further away."

The post continues: "The delay between triggering the grenade and it detonating has been increased from 0.7s to 1.5s, giving players more time to react, and making it harder to time the detonation in air."

The Kettle weapon has also seen a slight nerf, though it's unlikely to affect most players. The fire rate has dropped from 600 to 450, aiming to counter PC players who were using macros to fire the weapon at impossibly high speeds:

"Reduced fire rate from 600 to 450. The previous fire rate was only realistically reachable by players using macros, which creates an unfair dynamic that favours using 3rd party software."

A new cosmetic set called the Abyss has been added to the Store as well. It's got a diving theme, with flippers and a tight-fitting helmet. Finally, a key card exploit has been patched out, and lighting has been lowered in some areas of Stella Montis.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arc Raiders is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Cold Snap update just ended, finishing off the Flickering Flames event and the Expedition Departure Window.

If you logged into Arc Raiders anytime between launch and January 13, 2026, you can claim a free Golden Raider Tool. Make sure to check whether you're eligible next time you play.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.