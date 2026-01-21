Arc Raiders players are getting fed up with out-of-bounds cheaters

The latest patch seems to have addressed some - but not all - of the exploits

Embark Studios promised more fixes in the coming weeks

Arc Raiders appears to have addressed some rather frustrating out-of-bounds cheating in its latest patch, but it's another story according to the playerbase.

Update 1.12.0 is a fairly small patch, the details of which have been posted to the official Arc Raiders website. The fixes are targeting various exploits, but the two that stand out are as follows:

Fixed some cases where players were able to damage others from behind geometry.

Fixed various out of bounds map locations on Stella Montis.

The Stella Montis map of Arc Raiders has been a veritable hunting ground for less-savory players, thanks to a number of exploits that allow them to get out of bounds. From there, they can still open fire on unsuspecting players, who aren't able to retaliate.

Now, as reported by IGN, the latest Arc Raiders update only seems to have slowed cheaters down, rather than halt them entirely. Players took to the official Arc Raiders Discord server to express their discontent.

“There is still a wall glitch in Stella (somewhere in the lobby area),” according to one user on the server. “Embark is incapable of fixing their game.”

“So, I guess they didn’t fix wall glitches because I just got killed by 3 people inside the seed vault extract in Stella Montis,” wrote another user.

Rome wasn't built in a day, as they say. And developer Embark Studios does at least seem keenly aware of the problem. Devs also took to the official Discord server to say fixes would be coming over "the next few weeks."

