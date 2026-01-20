Arc Raiders' design lead says Embark's 'ambitions are definitely large' when it comes to developing the PvE experience
Escalating PvE is where Embark Studios is "looking at growing next"
- Arc Raiders design lead Virgil Watkins says Embark Studios is happy with the current endgame loop, but would like to "escalate" the PvE experience
- He says, "continuing to escalate that is where we're looking at growing next"
- The developer also touched on the giant Arcs in the background, but couldn't say if there are plans to add them as killable bosses
Embark Studios is considering plans to evolve Arc Raiders' endgame loop by escalating PvE (player versus environment).
That's according to Arc Raiders' design lead Virgil Watkins in a recent interview with GamesRadar+, who discussed the current endgame scenario of killing the Queens and Matriarchs to farm for guns that kill them better.
Watkins explained that while the team is "pretty happy" with the current state, "I don't think we can subsist forever on that".
"I think eventually, if we introduce yet another six-legged giant spidery robot, it's kind of like, 'Okay, we got it,'" Watkins said. "So yeah, I think it's looking toward where we take those types of experiences in the future to something else or something additional, seeing how we can escalate the experience for the player on the PvE side."
Watkins added that Embark has noticed how players have become "sophisticated in their approach" of taking down drones and thinks "continuing to escalate that is where we're looking at growing next."
Speaking on those gigantic Arcs that players can spot roaming in the background, which some players have dubbed "The Emperor", Embark said it doesn't currently have plans to introduce them as killable bosses, because it's worried the servers might explode. For now, it sounds like a technical hurdle, but it sure would be cool to take one on.
"We want to go wherever's practical for us, or wherever feels fun, but then you start running into the practical side of, will this blow up the server? Can it even support these kinds of things?" Watkins said.
"Our ambitions are definitely large, and I'm not going to say that you're going to meet one anytime soon, but obviously you see the giant walking ones in the background and stuff."
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
