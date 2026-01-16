What’s on the cards for Arc Raiders in 2026? According to the game’s design lead there’s going to be a roadmap shared soon as well as multiple new maps throughout the year
The world of Arc Raiders is set to expand
- Arc Raiders design lead Virgil Watkins has revealed that multiple maps will release in 2026
- In an interview with GamesRadar+, Watkins also teased an upcoming roadmap that will be shared by the team
- The new maps will vary in size between smaller locations like Stella Montis to larger environments like Spaceport
Arc Raiders design lead Virgil Watkins has revealed that the game will get multiple new maps in 2026. This comes from a recent interview with GamesRadar+, which covers Embark Studios' approach to map design.
When asked about Embark Studios' plans for upcoming content, Watkins shared that the team plans to release some form of roadmap soon:
"Sometime soon, I believe we're going to be putting out a chunk of a roadmap for the upcoming months. But right now, it's us kind of deciding exactly that cadence, that stuff. And you are correct on the types of content, and we're going to parcel that out across the coming year."
This upcoming content apparently includes multiple maps, and they'll vary in size from small to large environments:
"There are going to be multiple maps coming this year, and I think it's going to be across a spectrum of size to try to facilitate different types of gameplay. So you might see some that are smaller, and you might see some that are even grander than what we've got now."
The full interview dives deep on how Embark Studios intends to keep the Arc Raiders community engaged, and touches on how performance restrictions can help inform map design.
Arc Raiders is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC. The Cold Snap update just ended, finishing off the Flickering Flames event and the Expedition Departure Window.
If you logged into Arc Raiders anytime between launch and January 13, 2026, you can claim a free Golden Raider Tool. Make sure to check whether you're eligible next time you play.
