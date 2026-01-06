Asus has announced its new Flow Z13-KJP gaming tablet in collaboration with Kojima Productions

A limited-edition gaming accessory collection has also been revealed and will launch next month

The Flow Z13-KJP is set to launch mid-to-late Q1 2026

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced its brand new ROG Flow Z13-KJP gaming tablet, as well as a collaboration with Death Stranding studio Kojima Productions to release a collection of limited-edition gaming peripherals and accessories.

Revealed during CES 2026, the ROG Flow Z13-KJP, a 2-in-1 gaming tablet, is designed in partnership with legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa and features angular CNC-aluminum cutouts, carbon fiber accents, and bold typography inspired by Kojima's Ludens mascot.

The power adapter and packaging also reflect Kojima's signature style, along with the Armory Crate carry case, which looks as if it's been taken straight from the world of Death Stranding.

"I wanted to create a gadget that belongs to Ludens and I integrated that into this PC design,” said Yoji Shinkawa. "Parts and designs are inspired by Ludens and has its essence."

Fitted with the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S Graphics, 16 Zen 5 CPU cores, 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU compute units, and a unified 128GB memory architecture, the Flow Z13-KJP is built for both gaming and content creation.

The tablet also features a detachable keyboard for convenience, as well as a 13.4-inch Nebula Display, offering 2.5K resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage for the visuals and performance.

Alongside the Flow Z13-KJP, fans can also get their hands on a limited-edition accessory collection, which includes the ROG Delta II-KJP gaming headset, the ROG Keris II Origin-KJP Edition gaming mouse, and the ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP premium mouse mat.

All three accessories have been specially designed alongside Kojima Productions, featuring a sleek white and black design with gold touches and the respective slogans from the studio and ROG.

The Asus Flow Z13-KJP doesn't have a release date yet, or a price tag, but it's expected to launch mid-to-late Q1 2026.

As for the accessories, they're scheduled for a February 4, 2026, release. Pre-orders are also now live at Best Buy.

