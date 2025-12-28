Asus ProArt GoPro Edition combines a convertible design with compact portability

Dial control enhances precision when editing video and image workflows

Backlit keyboard ensures usability in low-light environments for field content creation

Asus has announced plans to reveal a new ProArt GoPro Edition laptop at CES 2026, targeting content creators who work with action cameras and 360-degree media.

The launch is scheduled for January 6, 2026, during Asus’s CES livestream, although the company has not yet shared full specifications.

Early teasers point to a focus on portability and creative workflow integration rather than raw performance benchmarks.

Asus ProArt GoPro Edition focuses on portability and creative workflow

The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition uses a convertible design that lets users switch between laptop and tablet modes.

The teaser shows a compact keyboard layout without a dedicated numeric pad, which suggests a smaller display, likely around 13.3 inches, similar to the Asus PX13 lineup.

It also shows hinges that run along the long edge of the device and allow the display to rotate a full 360 degrees.

As the screen rotates past the keyboard, the device shifts from a standard business laptop form into a flat, tablet-style layout, which confirms it is a 2-in-1 convertible rather than a detachable design.

The hinge appears to maintain tension at multiple angles, which suggests support for laptop, tent, and tablet modes instead of a single fixed position.

The motion looks continuous rather than segmented, which is typical of full-rotation hinges used in convertible notebooks.

The laptop will also include a dedicated dial control that can improve precision in video and image editing workflows.

Backlit keys improve usability in low-light environments, which can help creators working in varied locations.

Asus also revealed the integration of the StoryCube Windows app as a core feature of the new laptop.

StoryCube connects directly with GoPro Cloud and supports 360-degree content, allowing users to preview and manage native .360 files stored locally or online.

The app also uses AI to organize clips by activity, time, device, and GPS-based location metadata from GoPro cameras.

StoryCube can act as a front end for importing selected footage into editing software, which simplifies workflows for users who regularly handle high-resolution action footage.

The ProArt GoPro Edition is expected to include a dedicated GPU, although details about the processor and memory remain unconfirmed.

The company pairs the device with GoPro Premium+ offers for selected laptop models, including up to a six-month subscription on ProArt systems and additional gear discounts.

These incentives suggest it is targeting professional creators who value portability and specialized workflow support over raw computing power.

Compared with typical creator devices, the device appears to use a fairly rugged design and could easily pass for a rugged laptop based on the teaser visuals.

Its compact size and convertible form may appeal to professionals who need a portable laptop for on-location editing.

Early indications suggest it could suit content creators well, although final performance and usability will depend on the specifications revealed during CES 2026.

