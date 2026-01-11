Asus ProArt GoPro Edition PX13 relies heavily on branding rather than actual hardware improvements

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor powers the laptop without new changes

Memory and storage options remain the same as those of the standard ProArt PX13

Asus has revealed the ProArt GoPro Edition PX13 at CES 2026, adding design and workflow updates while the hardware remains the same.

The black metal chassis, CNC-engraved accents, cyan keyboard lighting, and bundled sleeve of this laptop reinforce its crossover branding, but the hardware foundation mirrors the existing ProArt configuration.

At its core is the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 3950X processor, combining 16 CPU cores with boost frequencies of up to 5.1 GHz, a peak TDP of up to 85 W, and an integrated NPU rated at up to 50 TOPS.

Hardware continuity beneath the branding

Memory options extend to 128 GB of LPDDR5X at 8000 MHz, paired with storage capacities reaching 1 TB over PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Asus says it used “Performance in Motion” to describe sustained editing workloads, but these specifications align closely with previously announced ProArt Ryzen AI models.

Its CPU and NPU capabilities remain unchanged, including support for AI-assisted features in applications such as Adobe Premiere Pro.

The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition PX13 features a 13-inch 360-degree convertible design with a Lumina OLED panel at 2880 x 1800 resolution, delivering 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and factory calibration rated at Delta E below 1.

This display supports refresh rates from 48 Hz to 120 Hz, a 0.2 ms response time with no significant differences from previous ProArt models.

It also supports stylus input and includes the ASUS DialPad for on-device creative control, though it does not add new functionality.

One notable addition is a dedicated GoPro Hotkey, which launches the GoPro Player with a single press.

The key is designed to provide immediate access to 360° footage and quick previews, simplifying the workflow for creators who work extensively with GoPro media.

Alongside this, integration with StoryCube automates cloud syncing and file sorting, enabling faster organization of large footage libraries without manual intervention.

These features simplify access rather than expand capability, relying on software integration instead of new processing pipelines.

There is a MicroSD card reader with cyan accents, though its throughput and supported standards remain unchanged.

The device meets MIL-STD 810H standards for shock, temperature, humidity, and vibration, reflecting its tough, military-grade design as a rugged laptop.

It weighs approximately 1.39 kg and runs Windows 11 Home, with Copilot+ and bundled trials for Adobe Creative Cloud and CapCut included.

Sadly, beyond the branding, aesthetic tweaks, and a single hotkey, the GoPro Edition adds little substance, making it hard to justify as a meaningful update.

