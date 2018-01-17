The best rugged laptops of 2018: we test drop-proof laptops for working outside

Looking for the best rugged laptops in 2018? Then you've come to the right place, as below we list the very best rugged laptops on the market today. Not only have we ranks the very best rugged laptops that can withstand drops, knocks and extreme temperatures, but we've also included our special price comparison tool that will ensure that you get the very best deals on these robust notebooks.

The best rugged laptop will have a solidly-built body that can withstand drops, or even pressure being placed upon it - such as if something heavy falls on top of it. It should also ideally have some protection against liquids, dust and high and low temperatures.

While rugged built quality is important, the actual laptop itself should not be forgotten about, so we're also looking for the best rugged laptops that feature powerful components as well.

So, if you work on a busy work site, or often use your laptop while travelling, then buying the best rugged laptop for your needs is essential, so read on to find our top picks for 2018.

1. Dell Latitude 14 Rugged Extreme

The very best rugged laptop

CPU: Intel Core i3-6100U | Graphics: Intel Graphics 520 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 14-inch 1366 x 768 | Storage: 128GB SSD | Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, optional GPS, LTE | Weight: 3.9kg | Dimensions: 356 x 246 x 52mm

Very rugged design

Can configure the hardware

Only 4GB of RAM in base model

Big and heavy

The Dell Latitude 14 Rugged Extreme is our choice for the best rugged laptop money can buy, and while it's been around for a few years, this is still a brilliantly designed rugged laptop that meets military standard (MIL-STD) requirements. It has a rigid magnesium alloy back, shock-absorbent case, is 1P65 certified against sand, dust and liquid, and can withstand extreme temperatures. It's also got some pretty good specifications as well, and like other Dell machines, you're able to customise the Dell Latitude 14 Rugged Extreme so that it runs on the best components for your needs. If the Latitude 14 Rugged Extreme is a bit overboard for your needs, then read on - you may find the laptop in our second spot is more to your liking...

2. Dell Latitude 14 Rugged

A fantastic rugged laptop from Dell

CPU: Intel Core i5-6300U processor | Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 M360 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 14-inch 1920 x 1080 | Storage: 128GB SSD | Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, LTE, Ethernet | Weight: 1.9kg | Dimensions: 347 x 243 x 44.4mm

Tough

Good price

Low capacity hard drive

Lack of ports

Dell is another big name laptop maker that also does some excellent rugged laptops. The Dell Latitude 14 Rugged is a fantastic machine that combines a tough outer shell with some very decent specifications, included a fast Intel Core i5 processor and a dedicated AMD Radeon graphics card. The screen looks great and it comes with a matte finish, which makes it comfortable to use outdoors - which is probably where you will be mostly using the Dell Latitude 14 Rugged. It's the less...well, 'extreme'... version of the Latitude 14 Rugged Extreme which sits at the top of our list of the best rugged laptops.

3. Panasonic Toughbook CF-33

Rugged 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300U processor | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 12-inch 2160 x 1440 | Storage: 256GB SSD | Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, LTE, Ethernet | Weight: 2.76kg | Dimensions: 313.0 x 288.4 x 46.1mm

2-in-1 design

Fantastic screen

Heavy

Expensive

Panasonic Toughbook CF-33 is a very unique device, as it is a 2-in-1 laptop, which can have its keyboard removed to become a rugged tablet. This gives it a flexibility that many of the other devices on this best rugged laptops list miss out on. If you need something to easily carry while you do stock takes and jot down notes, then the Panasonic Toughbook CF-33's tablet mode works brilliantly. Then, if you need to write documents, turning it back into a laptop allows you to comfortably type away. You do pay a price premium for this, and at $3,649 (about £2,800, AU$4,900) starting cost , it is one of the most expensive devices on our list. At the moment it is only out in the US, but hopefully we'll see worldwide availability soon.

4. HP ProBook x360 11 G1 EE Notebook PC

A sturdy laptop

CPU: Intel Celeron N3350 processor | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500 | RAM: 2 - 8GB | Screen: 11.6inch 1366 x 768 | Storage: 128GB SSD | Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, | Weight: 1.35kg | Dimensions: 207 x 302.4 x 19.9mm

Good price

Thin and light

Not as robust as other devices

Underpowered

At first glance you'd think that the HP ProBook x360 11 G1 EE Notebook PC is just an ordinary laptop, rather than a rugged one. However, it actually falls somewhere between the two. While it isn't designed for big drops and dangerous environments, it is built to withstand more knocks, drops and spillages than normal laptops. This is thanks to an industrial rubberised body, spill resistant keyboard and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 screen. While it may not be as robust as other rugged laptops, it is easily portable, and the screen can be flipped to turn it into tablet mode.

5. Lenovo ThinkPad 11e

Rugged performance

CPU: Intel Core i3-6100U processor | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 | Storage: 128GB SSD | Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, | Weight: 1.5kg | Dimensions: 300 x 210 x 22.3mm

Good performance

Rugged design

Bulky compared to normal laptops

The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e, like the HP ProBook x360 11 G1 EE, is more of a standard laptop with rugged elements to it. However, Lenovo has put a lot of thought into the construction of this machine, so it includes reinforced corners and ports, and can withstand drops of up to 90cm. It has also passed military specifications that ensures that this is a laptop that can withstand a lot of punishment, including high pressure, vibrations, high and low temperatures and a lot more. It's also modestly priced, while still offering plenty of power for day-to-day tasks.