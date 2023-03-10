FAQs

Does Lenovo offer free shipping? Nearly all items on the Lenovo Store are eligible for free delivery. If you're shopping for a new laptop or desktop, you'll get free standard delivery at no extra cost, even after applying a coupon. Phones, tablets, and even smaller accessories like mice are also eligible for free standard delivery.

Does Lenovo do trade ins? Yes - Lenovo runs its own trade-in program that you can use to not only recycle your old tech, but get some discounts on a brand new laptop. To see how much your old machine is worth, head on over to this page right here to get a quote. Unlike with some stores, Lenovo's own trade-in program offers Visa gift cards, which can be redeemed at not just Lenovo itself but any eligible store where Visa cards are accepted.

Does Lenovo price match? Lenovo will price match not only its own products, but comparable models from HP or Dell as long as it's on a nationally recognized online retailer. These retailers include Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Micro Center, and Newegg, among others like Staples or B&H Photo. To start your price match guarantee, you'll need to provide the machine specs and an online link to the model in question to Lenovo Sales. Note that the usual exceptions apply here, like special discount offers, gift card offers, coupons, and the product in question must be brand new also.

Do Lenovo accept returns? Yes, customers can return items to Lenovo within 30 days of their purchase, so long as they are returned in the condition they were received in, in exchange for a replacement product or a full refund. Purchases from the Lenovo outlet have a shorter returns period of 14 days, so be aware of this if you are buying refurbished. You can start a return by contacting the Lenovo service team. Bear in mind that all orders will need to be sent back in the original packaging to be eligible for refunds.

How can I get in touch with Lenovo? From the Lenovo website, navigate to the 'Contact Us' page. Here, you can find FAQ articles, help pages, a warranty checker feature, and a live chat feature that lets you reach out to a member of a team. If you're getting in touch about an order, make sure you have all your details to hand.

How do I sign up for rewards with Lenovo? To sign up for Lenovo’s rewards scheme head over to their website and create an account. Once you’ve created an account simply head over to the rewards page and fill in your details as needed, when you’ve finished you can start earning rewards for your Lenovo purchases.

What sales does Lenovo have? Lenovo hosts a number of sales throughout the year including Memorial Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas. The best way to stay up to date on Lenovos upcoming sales is by signing up for their newsletter.

Hints and tips

Wait for a big retail event: While there are often exceptions, generally speaking the best discounts at the Lenovo Store will be concentrated around big retail events like Black Friday. If you're coming up to one of these events - like Presidents' Day, Labor Day, or even Amazon Prime Day, then it's a great idea to wait it out to see what crops up. This is particularly the case if you're shopping around the end of the year as Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November tend to be particularly good if you're on the hunt for discounted tech.

Check out the clearance section: The official Lenovo Store has a fantastic (and expansive) clearance section that you can check out all year round. It's not uncommon to find relatively new and decent models with hefty clearance deals as Lenovo makes way for the latest and greatest on its store pages. If you're not fussed about getting a machine with the latest generation processor or graphics card, then this can be an absolutely fantastic way to save on your next machine.

Trade in your old tech: Save the planet and some cash by trading in your old unwanted tech. Lenovo operates its own trade-in program that will give you prepaid Visa cards in exchange for old electronics (not just laptops). Interestingly, the prepaid card here is a generic Visa card as opposed to store credit, so it can be redeemed at a wide range of online stores.

Check your discount eligibility: Lenovo offers bespoke discounts for students, teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, and seniors. If you're eligible for any one of these discounts, you could potentially get an extra saving of up to 5% on your order. Note, you will need to provide relevant evidence of your eligibility via ID.me to get your discount.