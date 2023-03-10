FAQs

How much will Bluehost webhosting cost per month? There are several different Bluehost plans to assist you with your website building needs, including shared Shared, WordPress, WooCommerce, VPS, Managed and Dedicated options. This means there should be a package available to suit any kind of need, starting from just a few dollars a month.

Can I get a Bluehost student discount? Bluehost does occasionally include discount and coupon codes for students as part of its promotional campaigns, which previously have been as much as 50% off. These usually apply to longer plans, so be prepared to lock in for the long haul to make the most of available offers.

What is a typical Bluehost package? Alongside its core product range of website hosting, Bluehost has a range of products aimed at all levels of web user and in a collection of different subscription-based products. Bluehost also offers savings on these options by featuring regular coupon deals.

Does Bluehost offer WordPress support? Bluehost has every available tool at your disposal via its products and services portfolio. This includes full support from Wordpress, which is one of the main tools for building websites and online blogs that is commonly used by millions of customers around the globe.

Hints and tips

Opt for longer plans: Each Bluehost plan will usually come with a discount and a regular price and this may be affected by the amount of time you sign up for. Generally speaking, the longer the subscription the better discount you will receive, although this can also depend on what sort of extras you purchase, such as additional domains and so on.

Choose simpler plans: If you’re looking to save money then keep an eye on the cheapest plans from Bluehost. These are generally of the shared hosting type, which can cost from just a few dollars a month. Avoiding additional features you don't need will help you save more on your subscription each month.

Remember that Bluehost, just like every other website hosting company, allows you to sign up for a contract, but you can always expand it to include more features and functions.

Watch out for freebies and extras: Lots of the basic website tools that come with Bluehost include shared hosting and a free domain when you sign up with a relevant offer, so watch out for chances to add extras to your package without paying a penny extra.