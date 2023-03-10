Bluehost coupons for June 2023
Use these 10 Bluehost coupons to sort website hosting, domain names & more at more affordable prices.
FAQs
How much will Bluehost webhosting cost per month?
There are several different Bluehost plans to assist you with your website building needs, including shared Shared, WordPress, WooCommerce, VPS, Managed and Dedicated options. This means there should be a package available to suit any kind of need, starting from just a few dollars a month.
Can I get a Bluehost student discount?
Bluehost does occasionally include discount and coupon codes for students as part of its promotional campaigns, which previously have been as much as 50% off. These usually apply to longer plans, so be prepared to lock in for the long haul to make the most of available offers.
What is a typical Bluehost package?
Alongside its core product range of website hosting, Bluehost has a range of products aimed at all levels of web user and in a collection of different subscription-based products. Bluehost also offers savings on these options by featuring regular coupon deals.
Does Bluehost offer WordPress support?
Bluehost has every available tool at your disposal via its products and services portfolio. This includes full support from Wordpress, which is one of the main tools for building websites and online blogs that is commonly used by millions of customers around the globe.
Hints and tips
Opt for longer plans: Each Bluehost plan will usually come with a discount and a regular price and this may be affected by the amount of time you sign up for. Generally speaking, the longer the subscription the better discount you will receive, although this can also depend on what sort of extras you purchase, such as additional domains and so on.
Choose simpler plans: If you’re looking to save money then keep an eye on the cheapest plans from Bluehost. These are generally of the shared hosting type, which can cost from just a few dollars a month. Avoiding additional features you don't need will help you save more on your subscription each month.
Remember that Bluehost, just like every other website hosting company, allows you to sign up for a contract, but you can always expand it to include more features and functions.
Watch out for freebies and extras: Lots of the basic website tools that come with Bluehost include shared hosting and a free domain when you sign up with a relevant offer, so watch out for chances to add extras to your package without paying a penny extra.
How to use Bluehost coupons
1) Start the process by clicking on the link, which is attached to the relevant Bluehost coupon or discount.
2) You’ll then be directed to a Bluehost promotional page, which will enable you to sign up for a subscription via the site.
3) At this point, you’ll be required to input personal details as part of the registration process, along with supplying any payment information that is requested.
4) You should find that by filling in all these steps and completing the process the special discounted price should subsequently be applied to your chosen package.
Rob Clymo has been a tech journalist for more years than he can actually remember, having started out in the wacky world of print magazines before discovering the power of the internet. Since he's been all-digital he has run the Innovation channel during a few years at Microsoft as well as turning out regular news, reviews, features and other content for the likes of TechRadar, TechRadar Pro, Tom's Guide, Fit&Well, Gizmodo, Shortlist, Automotive Interiors World, Automotive Testing Technology International, Future of Transportation and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International. In the rare moments he's not working he's usually out and about on one of numerous e-bikes in his collection.
About Bluehost
Bluehost is a high profile website hosting provider, which has been behind over two million sites worldwide to date. It is well-known for its wide array of products and services, which include a one-stop solution for all of your website creation needs. Bluehost sells domain names, offers a variety of website hosting packages, including VPS hosting, as well as giving you the ability to build and manage online stores with ease. It also offers dedicated web hosting, has both free and paid for support options depending on your requirements, as well as website design and marketing services. Bluehost fully supports WordPress hosting too, which is a frequently used content management system that’s both powerful and easy to use. On this page, you'll find the latest Bluehost coupons and deals, making it easier and more affordable to get a website up and running in no time at all.
