Can I transfer a domain with Domain.com?
You’ll find that alongside all of its other products and services, Domain.com makes it easy to transfer a domain name. Simply head to the site and elect the ‘Transfer a domain you already own’ option.
Can Domain.com help with other website queries?
Alongside its core product offerings, Domain.com has a selection of other services available to help customers get a better online presence. It has its Website Builder tool option, which allows you to setup a fully customisable website in no time. Domain.com also offers a range of web design and marketing services. Free consultations are offered as part of this process.
Will I need to pay for support services?
Domain.com has a well-respected support infrastructure and anyone who has a basic query can get in touch with the company using its live chat feature. There’s also a knowledge base and blog, all of which are free to use.
What kind of commission does the affiliate scheme offer?
It will depend on what you go for, but as an example, it is possible to earn 30% of the total qualifying domain registrations that come as a direct result of any affiliate links you have on your site.
Don't pick unnecessary add-ons: Domain.com offers a huge range of services including web hosting, domain names, web building, online security, email & marketing services & more. Make sure your plan only includes the features you need to ensure you're paying as little as possible each month.
Join the Domain.com affiliate program: If you’re looking to boost your income from traffic through your site, joining the affiliate scheme is quick and easy. You can find details on the dedicated Affiliate Program page on the Domain.com website.
Refer a friend to Domain.com: Domain.com also offers the chance to earn up to $110 for each qualifying web hosting account that comes as a result of the affiliate link on your website. The company offers $100 for any qualifying Website Builder account signup too.
How to use Domain.com discount codes
1) Start the process by searching for any domain name you might need, and add it to your cart as part of the package.
2) Once you’ve selected the items you’re interested in, you’ll then need to click the shopping cart icon in order to proceed to the checkout.
3) Any extras or add-ons offered by Domain.com can be chosen at this stage of the procedure. Once you have everything selected and in your basket, head for ‘Proceed to Billing’.
4) In order to get the benefit of your discount code you’ll need to check there’s a box that should say ‘Have a discount code?’.
5) At this stage, you’ll need to add in any relevant discount code that you have and apply it to your transaction.
About Domain.com
Domain.com is your premier destination for all things related to domain registration and management. They are dedicated to helping individuals and businesses establish a strong online presence through the acquisition of memorable and distinct domain names.The people at Domain.com understand the importance of a well-chosen domain name in the digital landscape. Their user-friendly platform allows you to effortlessly search for available domains, swiftly register your preferred domain, and conveniently manage your settings, all in one place.
