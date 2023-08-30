FAQs

Is there an Anker student discount? Anker offers an education discount for students, teachers, and recent graduates. Students can get 15% off at Anker with a Student Beans account. Teachers and recent graduates (within five years) can get 10% off with a Beans iD or Grad Beans account respectively. Just apply the discount codes in the applicable fields at checkout.

Is there an Anker military and first responder discount? Anker’s military and first responder discount extends beyond just law enforcement. Of course, it applies to current and former U.S. military and their spouses and dependents. It also applies to first responders, including police, fire, and EMS. Civilians who work for federal, state, and local governments also qualify. Even teachers for grades K-12, and university teachers and staff can take advantage of the discount. Just click the “Save up to 15%” button on the military and first responder discount page to get started and confirm your identity with a GovX ID.

Does Anker offer a lifetime warranty? Anker warranties vary depending on the product and country. In the US, Anker offers a 24-month warranty for its Anker 765 USB-C to USB-C Cable. Meanwhile, another kind of cable might have a lifetime warranty. Pre-owned and refurbished products have their own separate warranties, too. You’ll want to read the rules and product listings carefully or contact customer service to confirm any details you aren’t sure about.

What is the AnkerCredits Rewards Program? AnkerCredits Rewards is Anker’s free loyalty program that gives access to exclusive discounts and offers to its members. You get 500 AnkerCredits to start and gain 1 AnkerCredit for each dollar you spend on the Anker.com website. It might not offer you a discount right away, but the money you spend will eventually earn you a reward if you spend enough.

Hints and Tips

Check if you qualify for a discount: Anker’s education and military and first responder discounts don’t just apply to typical students and law enforcement. They also apply to recent graduates, government employees, and others outlined in the discount program pages. You just need an account like Student Beans or GovX ID that confirms your eligibility. Anker will instruct you where to go if needed.

Build your own bundle for up to 18% off: Anker offers up to 18% off when you build a bundle of two or more products. However, the products need to be listed on the bundling page to apply the discount. Also, the discount percentage varies depending on how much the bundle costs. Bundles under $200 only receive an 8% discount, whereas those over $5000 will get the full 18% off.

Refer a friend for 10% off: Anker offers you 10% in cash rewards and 10% off for anyone who makes a purchase using your referral link. If a friend is interested in trying an Anker product, log into your account and have them buy the product using your referral link. As per the official referral page, the discount applies to all Anker products. You can claim your cash rewards at any time.