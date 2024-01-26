Netgear Promo Codes for January 2024

FAQs

Can I get free shipping with Netgear? All ground-shipped orders come with free shipping. For orders worth under $300, shipping is standard, but orders worth more than $300 are sent via 2-day delivery. This is handy for getting those bulk orders faster. If you're a few items short of this total and want to get your goods quick, double-check for any more devices you might need in the near future that you can add to your order.

Can I get a Netgear student discount? Students can get 15% off Netgear orders by confirming their status with an ID.me account. It's not just students who qualify, either - military personnel, first responders, and teachers can also net savings through the scheme. Look for the "Save 15% with ID.me." field during the checkout and click the link to get verifying.

What is Netgear Concierge? Netgear Concierge is a free online service that connects you to tech experts who can give you information designed to help you make the right purchase. These assistants can help you drill down into device specs and the needs of your household to choose the best device at the right price point for you, and they're on hand 24/7 via the Netgear website.

Can I return items to Netgear? Yes, you can send items back to Netgear so long as you do so within 30 days of your purchase (or 90 days if you bought a refurbished item from the Netgear web store). Products will need to be in new or like-new condition to be accepted - if your item is not in the required condition, you may not receive a refund.

Can I contact Netgear? Yes, should you need help from the Netgear's customer service team, you can call 1-888-NETGEAR. There is also a live chat option, as well as a contact form, available through the Netgear website.

Shop the Netgear sales: Like many tech retailers, Netgear tends to offer discounts around key retailing periods such as Christmas, Black Friday, Labor Day and more. Keep an eye out around these times of year for price drops. We've previously seen as much as 40% off in seasonal sales.

Use Netgear Conciegre: Make the most of Netgear's free advice service if you're wondering which device best suits your needs and budget. Experts are on-hand 24/7 to provide advice and details on different models to help you decide on the best pick for your home or business.

Save with a Netgear student discount: Students and teachers can save 15% on Netgear orders by verifying with a valid ID.me account. You can verify through the Netgear website - look for the discount page, or the link that reads "Save 15% with ID.me" at the checkout.

Get a Netgear professional discount: It isn't just students and teachers that can save, either - military personnel and first response staff can also log in via ID.me to save 15% on their orders. Once again, look for the link at the checkout to start the process.

Join the Netgear newsletter: Provide your email address to Netgear and you'll be sent regular newsletters containing news on products & promotions. These newsletters often include discounts on selected items.

How to use Netgear Promo Codes 1) Select a Netgear Promo Code you'd like to use and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2) Copy the code to your clipboard, then navigate to the Netgear website, which will have opened in a new tab. 3) Start shopping, adding the items you want to buy to your cart as you go. 4) When you're ready to make your purchase, click on your cart to review your order. 5) Look for the box marked "Promo Code" and paste your code in. 6) Click "Apply" and your order total should change to reflect your savings.

