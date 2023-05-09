Emma Sleep discount codes for May 2023

FAQs

Do Emma mattresses come with a sleep trial? Because getting used to a new mattress takes at least 21 nights, and it may take longer than that to decide whether a mattress is right for you or not, Emma Sleep provides a generous 365-night trial so that you can really get to know it. And if you ultimately decide that your Emma mattress isn't a good fit, you can return it within the trial period for a full refund, with no shipping charges. Emma also provides a 60-night trial on its Rustic Wooden Bed (but not on its Powerbase adjustable beds) and Upholstered Platform, and also on its pillow and mattress protector.

Does Emma Sleep offer free shipping? Emma Sleep does indeed offer free shipping that'll get your mattress to you in 2 - 5 business days within the contiguous United States. Unfortunately, Emma Sleep does not currently ship to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands or American Samoa.

Will Emma Sleep set up my mattress? If you want your mattress set up at home, Emma Sleep can provide a scheduled delivery option in selected areas, complete with in-home setup. If your area is covered by this service, it will cost you between $69 and $129 to take advantage of it.

Do Emma mattresses come with a warranty? Emma mattresses come with a 10-year warranty that begins as soon as you receive your mattress, and it covers damage caused by factory defects and/or faulty materials, in which case Emma will replace your mattress with the same model or a current model of the same or greater value. Emma's beds also come with a 10-year limited warranty, while its pillows and bedding have a 3-year warranty.

What is the Emma mattress returns policy? If you decide to return your Emma mattress within the 365-night trial period (or the 60-night trial period for its wooden bed, upholstered platform, bedding and pillow), returns are free, although Emma states that products must be in a donable condition with no significant stains, tears or soiling.

How do I contact Emma Sleep? Emma Sleep's customer support is available from 08:00 to 18:00 GMT-6 on Monday-Friday. To contact Emma Sleep, either call 1 (855) 580 EMMA, or email support@emma-sleep.com

Emma Sleep hints and tips

Wait for the sales: Emma Sleep runs regular mattress sales, which means that you can usually depend on saving money even if you don't have an Emma Sleep discount code; the quickest way to find deals is via our Emma mattress sales page. And if the mattress you want isn't on sale when you shop, it pays to wait for a few days for a new sale to start. Be aware that we're currently approaching the Memorial Day mattress sales, which can mean some of the lowest mattress prices of the year.

Register for the Emma Sleep newsletter: If you want to keep up to date with the latest Emma Sleep products, as well as deals and promotions, you'd do well to sign up to receive Emma's newsletters. You can do this via a link at the bottom of the Emma Sleep homepage.

Make the most of the 1-year mattress trial: Emma Sleep's risk-free 365-night trial is one of the most generous in the business and it means that you can buy with confidence. If you come to the conclusion within that first year that your Emma mattress isn't quite right for you, it's easy to return it for free and receive a full refund.

How to use Emma Sleep discount codes

It's easy to use Emma Sleep discount codes. Once you've chosen your mattress and added it to your shopping cart, simply view the shopping cart page. Below the subtotal you'll find a field labelled "Type Promo Code Here". Either type in or copy and paste the promo code you want to use (you can only use one per order), and click "Apply", and you'll see your discount straight away.

What are the best Emma mattresses?

(Image credit: Emma Sleep)

Emma Sleep only sells two mattresses in the US; fortunately, they're both strong contenders to be your next bed.

The Emma Original mattress (opens in new tab) is the brand's classic model and one of the best mattress-in-a-box options available. Our Emma Mattress review covers the European model, but the version sold in the US is almost identical in terms of build, materials and quality. It's a comfortable foam mattress that's suitable for all sleeping positions and which does a great job of minimizing motion transfer, making it an excellent choice for anyone who shares a bed with a restless partner. It also comes at a great price, especially when you bring Emma Sleep discount codes into play.

If you're of a heavier build, or if you want a mattress for more than just sleeping, check out instead the Emma CliMax Hybrid (opens in new tab). It's a hybrid mattress that boasts three foam layers as well as a spring layer filled with 4.7-inch pocket coils. It delivers exceptional support and pressure relief as well as providing a bit more bounce than the Emma Original, thanks to that spring layer.