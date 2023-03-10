FAQs

Does Cocoon by Sealy offer free shipping? Yes, free shipping is available from Cocoon by Sealy to all contiguous US states. Those ordering from Alaska or Hawaii may be charged a delivery fee, however, which will be calculated at the checkout.

Do Cocoon By Sealy mattresses come with a free trial? Yes, selected Cocoon by Sealy mattresses are offered with 100-night free trials. Customers can give their mattresses a test drive for up to 100 nights (and the company even recommends it). If you're not 100% happy, you can arrange for your mattress to be returned free of charge, and you'll be sent a full refund.

Do orders come with a warranty? Yes, Cocoon by Sealy offers a 10-year full-replacement limited warranty on its mattresses. The Sealy Foundation is covered by a 5-year limited warranty and the Sealy Ease Power Base has a 25-year limited warranty, while accessories like sheets and pillows have a 1-year warranty.

What is the returns policy at Cocoon by Sealy? You can return your mattress or bed base order within 100 days of receiving it if you're unhappy, thanks to the Cocoon by Sealy 100-night trial. Cocoon by Sealy requests that you test out your mattress for at least 30 days before you issue a return. Returns are free and you’ll receive a full refund once your order has been returned. To start a return, head to the Cocoon by Sealy support page and fill out a returns form.

How do I contact Cocoon by Sealy? You can contact Cocoon by Sealy by contacting their customer service team on (888) 818-4039. Additionally, you can contact them online via Live Chat or email by visiting their website.

Hints and tips

Always look out for the sales: Looking to save money on your Cocoon by Sealy order? Then you need to shop the sales! Lucky for you, Cocoon by Sealy mattress deals run throughout the year, including big sales events like Black Friday and President’s Day. The type of deals you can expect to see from Cocoon by Sealy include up to 35% off its mattresses, money off bed bases and free pillows and sheets when you purchase a mattress.

Get the most out of the Cocoon by Sealy 100-night trial: Buying a mattress online can be tricky. So, to give you peace of mind, Cocoon by Sealy lets you try out its Chill Memory Foam and Chill Hybrid mattresses for 100 nights. If you’re still not in love with your mattress after this time, you can return it for free and Cocoon by Sealy will give you a full refund.

Sign up for the Cocoon by Sealy newsletter: If you want to stay in touch with Cocoon by Sealy, sign up for the newsletter. By subscribing to Cocoon by Sealy emails, you’ll receive the latest news, product releases, sales and exclusive deals directly to your inbox.

Watch out for freebies with select purchases: Cocoon by Sealy occasionally offer free products with selected purchases, such as pillows worth up to $200 with selected mattresses. Watch out for chances to bag multiple products at once for savings.